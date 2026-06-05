Skottie Young's Five DNX #1 Variant Covers Revealed (But They Won't Be Easy To Find)

This September, the X-Men and Fantastic Four join forces to stop the supervillains of 3K from unleashing the X-Virus on humanity in DNX, a five-issue event series from X-Men writer Jed MacKay and Miles Morales: Spider-Man artist Federico Vicentini.

The new mutant milestone is the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Following the success of Queen in Black #1's True Believers Display Boxes, DNX #1 will also be getting some. Each of those contains 20 copies of DNX #1, 19 True Believers Blind Bags, plus a sealed, display box-exclusive variant cover by Skottie Young exclusive to these sets.

The cover is part of a series of five variant covers Young created for DNX #1, all of which are revealed today.

In his signature style, the artist celebrates the latest team-up between Marvel's First Family and Marvel's Merry Mutants with a series of delightful character mash-up covers. Those feature Cyclops and Mister Fantastic (available for regular ordering), while the covers with Kid Omega and Human Torch, Magik and Invisible Woman, and Juggernaut and Thing are True Believers Blind Bag exclusives.

Rounding out the set is a cover featuring both the X-Men's Beast and 3K’s Beast, a.k.a. the Chairman, which can only be found in the DNX #1 True Believers Display Boxes mentioned above.

Young's covers will continue across the five-issue series, with variant covers for DNX #2, #3, #4, and #5, bringing the collection to a total of nine covers.

"DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run," MacKay previously said. "Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future’s impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically."

Vicentini added, "I'm so happy to be working on DNX. I love what Jed is doing with X-Men, and I've been telling him for a long time that I wanted to work with him. Now the opportunity has arrived, and it’s an even bigger challenge because I finally have the chance to work on the Fantastic Four too!"

Check out all five of Skottie Young's DNX #1 covers below, and stay tuned for updates on the event as we have them.