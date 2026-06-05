Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 First Look Reveals The Joker, The Riddler, Carrie Kelley, And More

It's been confirmed that Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is coming to Prime Video on Friday, July 31, meaning you'll have that and Spider-Man: Brand New Day to enjoy over the same weekend (a huge win for Marvel and DC fans).

IGN has confirmed (via Toonado.com) that all 10 episodes of the Warner Bros. Animation series are being released on the same day. While we're expecting more details—and a trailer—to be released soon, some first look stills take us back to the show's film noir take on Gotham City.

After teasing The Joker's debut at the end of Season 1, the Clown Prince of Crime is indeed on the way and is teased here, hidden in shadow as one of his victims flashes that all-too-familiar smile. Joining him will be new takes on Edward Nygma/Riddler, Scarecrow, and Mad Hatter, with the latter gender-swapped, similar to Minnie Driver's Penguin in the first batch of episodes.

The site has also learned that Roxy Rocket, created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for The New Batman Adventures, will appear in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. Another surprise inclusion is Carrie Kelley, DC Comics' first female Robin, who originally debuted in Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns.

While we wait for news on who will voice these new additions, Season 2 will include the returns of Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Harleen Quinzel, Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth, Eric Morgan Stuart as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon, Michelle C. Bonilla as Renee Montoya, and Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a hard-boiled animated series that follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: The Batman. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

As noted, Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, July 31. Season 1 of the series is critically acclaimed and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with all episodes now available to stream.

Check out this first look at Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 below.