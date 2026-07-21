Batman Fights Bane On New Motion Poster For Batman: Knightfall - Part I Animated Movie

Batman Fights Bane On New Motion Poster For Batman: Knightfall - Part I Animated Movie

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is bringing Batman: Knightfall - Part I to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, and ahead of the movie's panel, we have an epic new motion poster.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed a motion poster—and presumably the eventual Blu-ray cover art—for Batman: Knightfall - Part I, the highly anticipated animated adaptation of the story that saw Bane "Break the Bat."

Featuring a very '90s-inspired interpretation of the Caped Crusader (check out those ears) battling Bane, it's a striking design for this long-awaited, and for many fans, long-overdue, return of DC's animated features. 

This Saturday at 10 am PT, Batman: Knightfall - Part I will be showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con. That likely means we'll get another trailer and a confirmed release date; if we're really lucky, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment could even drop some news about the sequel and other upcoming direct-to-Digital DC movies.

Based on what we've seen from this adaptation thus far, it doesn't mark a huge step forward in terms of animation. However, what will be crucial is getting the story right, especially when it's based on such an iconic arc.

In the comics, the "Knightfall" saga unfolded over roughly six months and saw Bruce Wayne pushed to his absolute limit. After suffering severe burnout, Batman was targeted by the brilliant and physically imposing Bane, whose abilities were enhanced by a powerful "super steroid." Bane's calculated assault ultimately leaves Bruce broken and crippled, after the villain "Breaks the Bat."

With Bruce unable to continue, his mantle is passed to apprentice Jean-Paul Valley, better known as Azrael. However, Valley's increasingly unstable and violent methods begin to tarnish Batman's reputation, alienating both allies and the public. In time, Bruce is restored through paranormal means and ultimately returns to reclaim his role as the Dark Knight.

The story is long overdue for an animated adaptation, and comes at a time when Batman fans are eager for news on DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold. In the meantime, Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II has begun filming.

Batman: Knightfall - Part I stars Anson Mount (Inhumans) as Batman, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael. South Korean Studio Mir Co. (X-Men '97My Adventures with Superman) is animating the movie, with Jeff Wamester directing the movie from a script by Jeremy Adams. 

In Batman: Knightfall - Part I, Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!

While not confirmed, the movie is expected to be released on September 8. Take a closer look at Batman: Knightfall - Part I's cover art in the Instagram post below.

UPDATE: While we'll be sharing it here soon, a new trailer, clip, and featurette for the movie have just dropped, along with a confirmed release date. Head over to Toonado.com now to check all that out. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2026, 11:07 AM
The art style here is fantastic but the actual animation could be much better. They look great still but in motion they are to janky. Fletcher animation was doing fluid animation 40 plus years ago
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/21/2026, 11:08 AM
@Bucky74 - I know what you mean. I wanna get excited for this, but...I'm just not.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/21/2026, 11:18 AM
@Bucky74 - I think you mean Fleischer but I get where you're coming from. He was a pioneer of animation. The man invented rotoscoping.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2026, 11:23 AM
@Kiba - Exactly. Animation has regressed since then. I do love the art style. It’s perfect. But it’s not fluid in motion
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 11:49 AM
@Bucky74 - That's what straight to dvd gives you sadly
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 11:08 AM
This looks awesome. Cautiously optimistic.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 11:18 AM
@FireGunn - It's nice to see you positive on something. While you're in a good mood, do you have any comic recommendations?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 11:39 AM
@InfinitePunches - I'm more positive than you'd think lol. Depends on what you're looking for and what you've read. I'm currently reading Something is killing the children and it's great. Absolute Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Manhunter (Absolute Green Lantern is horrid) are killing it right now. I've recommended Saga on here to a few people. Batman and Superman: World's Finest is pretty cool, a bit overrated though. Bendis, Brubaker, and Zdarsky Daredevil runs. I'd also recommend some manga if you're interested in that (Vinland Saga, Monster, One Piece, Berserk, Kingdom are my favorites)
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 11:49 AM
@FireGunn - Yeah, Abs GL is definitely the worst of the bunch. And I liked World's Finest more when Mora was still doing the art, but you can't go wrong with Waid.

Yesterday, I read the first issue of a Zdarsky Justice League Elseworlds story called Last Ride from 2021, and it's super interesting so far.

I'll have to check out SiKtC. I've read a little of Tynion here and there and I generally like his writing.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 12:12 PM
@InfinitePunches - Don't know why my comment didn't send but thanks for the rec! The art in something is killing the children is absolutely amazing and the writing it pretty good as well. I think you'll enjoy it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2026, 11:09 AM

Those were some great comics. I may break down and try this animated show out.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 11:43 AM
@DocSpock - It's 3 movies
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2026, 11:46 AM
@FireGunn -

If I actually like the first one I’ll try the others.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/21/2026, 11:15 AM
Can’t wait
Kiba
Kiba - 7/21/2026, 11:20 AM
I'm surprisingly hyped for this. The last time I cared about a DC animation was Justice League War. It's been a good minute.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/21/2026, 11:24 AM
this will be good. the trailer has me hyped and im excited for a good DC animation movie
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/21/2026, 11:36 AM
“Head over to Toonado.com now to check all that out.”

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/21/2026, 11:39 AM
This looks great! Glad they changed the art style.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 12:02 PM
@InfinitePunches - Something is killing the children art just connects with me on another level. I think you'll enjoy it if you like Tynion

Thanks for the rec of that Zdarsky elseworld's story. Do you have anymore recs?
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/21/2026, 12:10 PM
Batman: KNIGHTFALL. Part 1 - KNIGHTFALL

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/21/2026, 12:14 PM
They absolutely nailed it on the art style and it looks like the story will be very faithful to the source material. Them actually using Tim and not replacing him with some other Robin is already a huge plus. It feels good to be excited for something from this genre again. Hope it's not a let down.

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