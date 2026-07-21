Batman Fights Bane On New Motion Poster For Batman: Knightfall - Part I Animated Movie

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed a motion poster—and presumably the eventual Blu-ray cover art—for Batman: Knightfall - Part I, the highly anticipated animated adaptation of the story that saw Bane "Break the Bat."

Featuring a very '90s-inspired interpretation of the Caped Crusader (check out those ears) battling Bane, it's a striking design for this long-awaited, and for many fans, long-overdue, return of DC's animated features.

This Saturday at 10 am PT, Batman: Knightfall - Part I will be showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con. That likely means we'll get another trailer and a confirmed release date; if we're really lucky, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment could even drop some news about the sequel and other upcoming direct-to-Digital DC movies.

Based on what we've seen from this adaptation thus far, it doesn't mark a huge step forward in terms of animation. However, what will be crucial is getting the story right, especially when it's based on such an iconic arc.

In the comics, the "Knightfall" saga unfolded over roughly six months and saw Bruce Wayne pushed to his absolute limit. After suffering severe burnout, Batman was targeted by the brilliant and physically imposing Bane, whose abilities were enhanced by a powerful "super steroid." Bane's calculated assault ultimately leaves Bruce broken and crippled, after the villain "Breaks the Bat."

With Bruce unable to continue, his mantle is passed to apprentice Jean-Paul Valley, better known as Azrael. However, Valley's increasingly unstable and violent methods begin to tarnish Batman's reputation, alienating both allies and the public. In time, Bruce is restored through paranormal means and ultimately returns to reclaim his role as the Dark Knight.

The story is long overdue for an animated adaptation, and comes at a time when Batman fans are eager for news on DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold. In the meantime, Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II has begun filming.

Batman: Knightfall - Part I stars Anson Mount (Inhumans) as Batman, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael. South Korean Studio Mir Co. (X-Men '97, My Adventures with Superman) is animating the movie, with Jeff Wamester directing the movie from a script by Jeremy Adams.

In Batman: Knightfall - Part I, Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!

While not confirmed, the movie is expected to be released on September 8. Take a closer look at Batman: Knightfall - Part I's cover art in the Instagram post below.