Batman: Knightfall - Part I Trailer And Release Date Revealed With Batman vs. Bane Extended Clip

Batman: Knightfall - Part I Trailer And Release Date Revealed With Batman vs. Bane Extended Clip

A new trailer for Batman: Knightfall - Part I offers a better idea of what to expect from the Dark Knight's next animated feature, while an extended clip showcases the hero's battle with Bane.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

Ahead of Batman: Knightfall - Part I's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has just shared (via Toonado.com) a new trailer, an extended clip, and a featurette for the movie. Oh, and if that wasn't enough to get you excited, we finally have a release date.

Despite rumblings that the movie might not drop until September, it's now been confirmed for a Digital debut—seemingly foregoing a 4K and Blu-ray release entirely—on August 25. 

The trailer teases Batman's war with Bane and reveals several Gotham City rogues, including The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, Ventriloquist, and Firefly. Robin is also on hand to suggest that the Dark Knight seek help from Azrael, an ally this experienced Bruce Wayne clearly has his doubts about.

In fact, Azrael is the focus of the aforementioned featurette, with actor Pablo Schreiber sharing some insights into how he brought the character (who will have a big role in the rest of the trilogy) to life in Batman: Knightfall - Part I.

As for that clip, we'd recommend watching it only if you don't want to see a big part of Batman's fight with Bane. Still, if it's meant to sell fans on the sort of action they can expect from the movie, then showing off this much footage was perhaps a good idea. 

In Batman: Knightfall - Part I, Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!

The movie stars Anson Mount (Inhumans) as Batman, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael. South Korean Studio Mir Co. (X-Men '97My Adventures with Superman) is animating the movie, with Jeff Wamester directing the movie from a script by Jeremy Adams. 

Batman: Knightfall - Part I will be released on Digital on August 25.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Batman Fights Bane On New Motion Poster For Batman: Knightfall - Part I Animated Movie
Related:

Batman Fights Bane On New Motion Poster For Batman: Knightfall - Part I Animated Movie
Every BATMAN Comic That Became A BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Classic
Recommended For You:

Every BATMAN Comic That Became A BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Classic

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/21/2026, 1:45 PM
This looks awesome!
johndawg
johndawg - 7/21/2026, 1:46 PM
Shut up and take my money!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder