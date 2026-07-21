Batman: Knightfall - Part I Trailer And Release Date Revealed With Batman vs. Bane Extended Clip

Ahead of Batman: Knightfall - Part I's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has just shared (via Toonado.com) a new trailer, an extended clip, and a featurette for the movie. Oh, and if that wasn't enough to get you excited, we finally have a release date.

Despite rumblings that the movie might not drop until September, it's now been confirmed for a Digital debut—seemingly foregoing a 4K and Blu-ray release entirely—on August 25.

The trailer teases Batman's war with Bane and reveals several Gotham City rogues, including The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, Ventriloquist, and Firefly. Robin is also on hand to suggest that the Dark Knight seek help from Azrael, an ally this experienced Bruce Wayne clearly has his doubts about.

In fact, Azrael is the focus of the aforementioned featurette, with actor Pablo Schreiber sharing some insights into how he brought the character (who will have a big role in the rest of the trilogy) to life in Batman: Knightfall - Part I.

As for that clip, we'd recommend watching it only if you don't want to see a big part of Batman's fight with Bane. Still, if it's meant to sell fans on the sort of action they can expect from the movie, then showing off this much footage was perhaps a good idea.

In Batman: Knightfall - Part I, Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!

The movie stars Anson Mount (Inhumans) as Batman, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael. South Korean Studio Mir Co. (X-Men '97, My Adventures with Superman) is animating the movie, with Jeff Wamester directing the movie from a script by Jeremy Adams.

Batman: Knightfall - Part I will be released on Digital on August 25.