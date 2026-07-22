Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone: Surprising Rating For HBO's TV Adaptation Revealed

While some Wizarding World fans have questioned the need for a Harry Potter reboot, HBO's TV series promises to cover ground that there wasn't room for in the movies. It's also a prime opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery to introduce this franchise to a new generation of fans.

HBO is, of course, typically associated with adult-focused dramas, with a younger-skewing property like Harry Potter an unexpected addition to the premium cable network's lineup in some ways.

The first three Harry Potter movies were rated PG in theaters (yes, even The Prisoner of Azkaban), with the franchise shifting to PG-13 from The Goblet of Fire onwards. Now, it's been confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be rated TV-14.

A TV-14 is the equivalent of a PG-13 for a theatrical release. This news implies that, like the later Harry Potter movies, we can expect this series to deliver more intense violence and mature themes than those early features.

While filmmaker Christopher Columbus' approach to the Boy Wizard was largely family-friendly, it seems HBO won't shy away from touching on the darker moments from J.K. Rowling's novels. The Philosopher's Stone is quite scary at times, particularly when Voldemort makes his presence felt later in the story.

Offering his thoughts on HBO rebooting the franchise for television, Columbus previously said, "Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long. The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic."

"You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do," he continued, "all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films. I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great."

Work is already underway on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Season 2), and it's hard to imagine the series being anything other than a ratings hit for HBO. Attempts to expand the property with the Fantastic Beasts movies didn't go well, so for now, it seems the idea is to keep the spotlight on Harry and his friends.

You can rewatch the first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone below.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.