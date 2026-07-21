Harry Potter Cinematographer Reveals "Brutal" Challenges Of Shooting HBO's TV Adaptation

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which is "Season 1" for HBO's ambitious TV adaptation of author J.K. Rowling's novels.

Some fans have argued that there's no need to reboot the Wizarding World, while others are eager to see characters and moments from the books that there wasn't enough time for in the movie. Either way, there's no denying that the pressure is on HBO to deliver a worthwhile take on the Harry Potter story.

During an interview with Andre Pilli (via SFFGazette.com), Adriano Goldman, Director of Photography for the series, explained why shooting Harry Potter has been far more "brutal" than past projects like Andor and The Crown.

"You have to shoot really fast, and the faster you go, the more you compromise quality. There’s no way around it, right? Obviously, we have a lot of resources, but it’s brutal. The kids’ screen time is really brutal," he revealed. "So the methodology is very specific. You practically have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class."

"Then they come to the set, stay for an hour and a half, and you have to shoot six setups because they’re leaving again—and then they’ll come back in the afternoon. It’s really hard; you shoot everything out of order, right, because of that kind of scheduling. So the process is really complicated, but I’ve done one now."

Goldman went on to reveal that, ahead of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone's Christmas Day debut, "episode 1 is still far from being finished." He also confirmed that the premiere "only has Hogwarts at the very end," presumably meaning the first instalment will cover Harry learning that he's a wizard, his visit to Diagon Alley, and the train journey to Hogwarts.

That's a lot of ground to cover in an hour, though Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry may be teased before Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger take that fateful boat trip across the lake.

Elaborating on the logistical challenges of making Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Goldman said that so much footage was shot for a Quidditch game in the seventh episode that he's not sure how it will be figured out in the edit.

"The guys put on a Quidditch game in Episode 7—one I didn’t photograph, but I helped set up—and just from filming the crowd’s reactions to the game, they shot 7 hours’ worth of footage in a single day," he shared. "There’s just no way to pick out the best moments. No way, no way, no way, no way, no way."

"So I end up going crazy on days like that because I’m like, no, but more isn’t always more, right? It can actually become a problem. And this whole 'don’t cut the camera, don’t cut the camera, don’t cut the camera' no, no, 'keep rolling, keep rolling, keep rolling' was fine by me, but your editors won’t be able to find your favorite take because it’s a clip with 15 takes."

"There’s a process in this whole business of cinema or industrial television," Goldman concluded. "Let’s put it that way, that’s almost suicidal in that sense, because you start producing so much material that later on there’s no way to use it, no way to find the material."

While there's nothing here to suggest that Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has had a troubled production, it sounds like bringing the Wizarding World back to life has been a challenge. Season 2, which adapts The Chamber of Secrets, has already made one big behind-the-scenes change, though, with a new co-showrunner on board.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.