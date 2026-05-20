Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Costume Display Reveals New Hogwarts And Quidditch Robe Designs

One of the biggest challenges for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series is differentiating itself from the movies. There were some inevitable similarities in the teaser trailer, but also many big differences, starting with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's uniforms.

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, a closer look at those has been revealed at the Licensing Expo 2026 in Las Vegas. The school uniforms showcase the new school logo, as well as how tartan is being used to weave together the colours of the four Hogwarts Houses.

The Quidditch uniforms are also noteworthy, as they're inspired by the sleekness of fencing gear, the shaped ergonomic design of British Motocross clothing, and 90s school tracksuits. Unlike the movies, this take on Harry Potter will be rooted in the decade J.K. Rowling's books were set in.

Based on this and other officially released material from the series, this adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will ditch the pointy hats often mentioned on the page. It would be hard to pull those off without them looking silly, though they may still make it into a scene or two.

Season 2, an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, begins filming later this year with a new co-showrunner. The news also recently broke that the role of Ginny Weasley is being recast.

Earlier this year, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, confirmed that the idea isn't to use the series as a launching platform for spin-offs and a slate of "Potterverse" projects.

"First of all, we'll be so busy, adapting the books is going to be a long process," the executive explained. "So, no, the idea is not to go into this and turn it into, you know, a DC or a Marvel, or anything like that. The idea is to go in and do the books."

Adding that he's "thrilled" with what he's seen from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloys described the series as "books plus," explaining, "There will be things in the show that were not in the movies, but also were not necessarily in the books, but are not off-canon, you just didn't necessarily see them."

Take a closer look at these costumes from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in the Instagram galleries below.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.