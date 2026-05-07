Harry Potter Season 2 Officially Greenlit As Chamber Of Secrets Adaptation Lands New Co-Showrunner

In news which is welcomed, albeit not entirely surprising, HBO has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that it has officially greenlit a second season of Harry Potter.

The cable network has made no secret of its intention to adapt J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World books into seven seasons of television over the next decade, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is set to begin shooting this fall.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone started filming last July and is set to premiere this Christmas. HBO Boss Casey Bloys has said yearly releases for the series aren't likely. However, it seems filming will be fairly continuous, even if long post-production times mean we're waiting anywhere from 18 months to two years from season to season.

A big gap between shooting each book won't work, because the show's young leads will grow up fast and they each need to age roughly in sync with their respective characters.

It's also been confirmed that Jon Brown, a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins Francesca Gardiner, who was the sole shorunner on The Philosopher's Stone.

"As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum," Gardiner said in a statement. "I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.'"

"Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him."

Brown added, "I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on 'Philosopher’s Stone' and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts."

In The Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter's summer has included the worst birthday ever, doomy warnings from a house-elf called Dobby, and a rescue from the Dursleys by his friend Ron Weasley in a magical flying car.

Back at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his second year, Harry hears strange whispers echo through empty corridors—and then the attacks start. Students are found as though turned to stone... Dobby's sinister predictions seem to be coming true.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Season 1 of the series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.