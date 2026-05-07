Harry Potter Season 2 Officially Greenlit As Chamber Of Secrets Adaptation Lands New Co-Showrunner

Harry Potter Season 2 Officially Greenlit As Chamber Of Secrets Adaptation Lands New Co-Showrunner

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is officially moving forward at HBO, but there's a big behind-the-scenes change as showrunner Francesca Gardiner will be receiving a helping hand.

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

In news which is welcomed, albeit not entirely surprising, HBO has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that it has officially greenlit a second season of Harry Potter

The cable network has made no secret of its intention to adapt J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World books into seven seasons of television over the next decade, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is set to begin shooting this fall. 

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone started filming last July and is set to premiere this Christmas. HBO Boss Casey Bloys has said yearly releases for the series aren't likely. However, it seems filming will be fairly continuous, even if long post-production times mean we're waiting anywhere from 18 months to two years from season to season.

A big gap between shooting each book won't work, because the show's young leads will grow up fast and they each need to age roughly in sync with their respective characters. 

It's also been confirmed that Jon Brown, a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins Francesca Gardiner, who was the sole shorunner on The Philosopher's Stone

"As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum," Gardiner said in a statement. "I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.'"

"Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him."

Brown added, "I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on 'Philosopher’s Stone' and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts."

In The Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter's summer has included the worst birthday ever, doomy warnings from a house-elf called Dobby, and a rescue from the Dursleys by his friend Ron Weasley in a magical flying car.

Back at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his second year, Harry hears strange whispers echo through empty corridors—and then the attacks start. Students are found as though turned to stone... Dobby's sinister predictions seem to be coming true.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Season 1 of the series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Set Photos Reveal Some Familiar Faces As Toy Story 5 Star Joins Cast
Related:

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Set Photos Reveal Some Familiar Faces As Toy Story 5 Star Joins Cast
Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes Reveals Why He Won't Return As HBO's Voldemort And Endorses Surprising Actress
Recommended For You:

Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes Reveals Why He Won't Return As HBO's Voldemort And Endorses Surprising Actress

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/7/2026, 12:52 PM
If they make it to book 5, I can't wait to see how they adapt St. Mungo's and the full Department of Mysteries.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/7/2026, 12:54 PM
Putting the cart before the TERF
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2026, 1:11 PM
@JackDeth - User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/7/2026, 1:05 PM
Good, more money for them to lose! LOL Ready to see this tank hard.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/7/2026, 1:07 PM
Again, it is hard to get excited for this. Especially as the first three books are pretty short and were well covered by the movies. Feels like these will be redundant and stretched out. Really this series is only going to benefit books 4-6.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder