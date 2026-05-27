Masters Of The Universe Hot Toys Figures Give Skeletor His Crown And Reveal Closer Look At He-Man's Armor

Masters of the Universe hits theaters next week, and Hot Toys has just revealed its 1/6th-scale figures based on the likenesses of Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man and Jared Leto's Skeletor. As we write this, there's no indication that any other characters will follow, but the Hong Kong-based company has plenty of supporting characters to choose from if that changes.

In the meantime, it's hard not to be awed by both of these pricey collectables. He-Man has a seamless body, meaning there are none of the usual exposed joints you'd typically find on an action figure. There's obviously not much to Prince Adam's costume, but we do see some of the finer details on his belt, gauntlets, and chest piece.

Skeletor may be the most impressive of the two, and despite the many grumblings surrounding the decision to cast Leto as the iconic villain, the character design is hard to fault.

Equipped with his Havoc Staff and a crown, the figure offers our best look yet at Skeletor. That includes his skull face, the markings on his body, and the costume he'll wear on his quest to take over Eternia.

While we're not trying to encourage any of you to spend beyond your means, the fact that these figures come with Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain-themed bases—which look pretty phenomenal side-by-side—makes the duo mighty tempting.

"I got to work with Hugh Jackman right before I started shooting [Masters of the Universe], and obviously, there was some comedy in Wolverine," Galitzine recently said of his The Sheep Detectives co-star. "It’s a drier comedy for sure, but I think just really picking his brain on how to kind of...embody this person who has this kind of this power imbued within them."

"There was just so many different sort of things I took, and really, a lot of it was there in the script," he continued. "I have to say, obviously, the first Guardians of the Galaxy was really, actually kind of just very formative for me in terms of watching the genre and seeing how you could combine hard action and comedy."

"I’d say, you know, how Chris Hemsworth evolved his take on Thor. It was almost more Shakespearean when it first started," Galitzine concluded.

Take a closer look at both of these Masters of the Universe figures from Hot Toys in the Instagram galleries below (via SFFGazette.com).

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.