Backrooms Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Reviews Proclaim Movie "This Generation's Blair Witch Project"

The first reviews for Backrooms, 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons' feature debut, are in, and the liminal horror movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve is currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The A24 movie, which originated as a creepypasta (internet-based urban legend), was produced by James Wan (Insidious) and Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), and focuses on Clark (Ejiofor), who discovers a seemingly endless maze of rooms, tunnels and corridors in the basement of the furniture showroom where he works.

Critics have praised the film for its unsettling atmosphere and strong performances, although the third act is said to be a bit of a "head-scratcher," and doesn't deliver all of the answers that audiences will likely be expecting.

Have a read through the reactions below (you can also check out the most recent trailer in case you missed it), and we'll continue to update as more come in.

#TheBackrooms Had me gripped! Kane Parsons impressively brings to life this liminal horror tale in both a captivating & unsettling way. Loved the film’s entire aesthetic. Ejiofor and Reinsve are great. The lore, while subtle, will leave a lot for fans to chew on. Big fan of this! pic.twitter.com/kHSrhJ1bF4 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) May 27, 2026

Through a mixture of handheld footage, meticulously designed sets, and a few twists, Kane Parsons' #Backrooms manages to construct a mostly coherent story that gets under the skin, not because of its in-your-face thrills, but because of the patient way it explores the quieter… pic.twitter.com/ixI5Ey1Pof — ScreenRant (@screenrant) May 27, 2026

Kane Parsons blends superb visuals and excellent characterization with the lore of the Backrooms to create a terrifying and thrilling big-screen debut for the liminal horror classic.



Our full review: https://t.co/DOgVJc9QRW pic.twitter.com/XCfLP4cQTb — IGN (@IGN) May 27, 2026

Backrooms embargo is up, so i can officially say: i liked it! Parsons does a good job of porting over the appeal of his webseries, the quiet exploration of those eerie yellow rooms. screenplay is a little rough but overall a thoughtful debut https://t.co/y0Gl8r4218 — largest rodent (@capybaroness) May 27, 2026

BACKROOMS is the creepypasta generation’s own Blair Witch Project — a deeply unsettling, visually mesmerizing liminal nightmare that proves Kane Parsons is one of horror’s most exciting new voices, even if it occasionally feels restrained by modern A24 horror conventions.



My… — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) May 27, 2026

Backrooms has some truly great moments, but like much great horror, the more people try to explain it, the less scary it becomes. #Backrooms #A24



🔗 https://t.co/3jj1EIQ8pD — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) May 27, 2026

As much as I hate to hand it to a 20 year old who has accomplished more than I ever will… Backrooms is a pretty solid debut, with some of the scariest found footage scenes in years.



Reviewed over @TheFilmStage: https://t.co/OEi1s0HIFQ — Alistair's Great Tweets (@YesitsAlistair) May 27, 2026

'Backrooms' Review: Experimental Horror Comes Out of the Margins in Kane Parsons' YouTube-Gone-A24 Head Trip https://t.co/H4bW26aIge — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2026

I saw it. I absolutely loved it. It's batshit crazy. A unique film with a David Lynch vibe that is surprisingly mature with phenomenal acting by the leads. I knew zero of the backstory or lore, was glued to the screen for the entire burn. Hope that helps, Daeron0x! #Backrooms https://t.co/PuPZFf5Coz — EmpireCity Box Office (@EmpireCityBO) May 26, 2026

Backrooms is best enjoyed as an experience & an attack on the senses. Kane Parsons shows great promise as a filmmaker by utilizing sound and space to create a claustrophobic, surreal & mind-bending nightmare. Leaves questions for the uninitiated but it's well crafted. #backrooms pic.twitter.com/piSaLMu72k — Gaius Bolling (@G_Reelz) May 27, 2026