Backrooms Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Reviews Proclaim Movie "This Generation's Blair Witch Project"

The first reviews for Backrooms, 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons' feature debut, are in, and the liminal horror movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve is currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The A24 movie, which originated as a creepypasta (internet-based urban legend), was produced by James Wan (Insidious) and Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), and focuses on Clark (Ejiofor), who discovers a seemingly endless maze of rooms, tunnels and corridors in the basement of the furniture showroom where he works.
Critics have praised the film for its unsettling atmosphere and strong performances, although the third act is said to be a bit of a "head-scratcher," and doesn't deliver all of the answers that audiences will likely be expecting.
Have a read through the reactions below (you can also check out the most recent trailer in case you missed it), and we'll continue to update as more come in.
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.