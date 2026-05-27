Backrooms Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Reviews Proclaim Movie "This Generation's Blair Witch Project"

Backrooms Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Reviews Proclaim Movie &quot;This Generation's Blair Witch Project&quot;

The review embargo for Kane Parsons' Backrooms lifted earlier today, and the majority of critics were very impressed with the 20-year-old filmmaker's feature debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The first reviews for Backrooms, 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons' feature debut, are in, and the liminal horror movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve is currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The A24 movie, which originated as a creepypasta (internet-based urban legend), was produced by James Wan (Insidious) and Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), and focuses on Clark (Ejiofor), who discovers a seemingly endless maze of rooms, tunnels and corridors in the basement of the furniture showroom where he works.

Critics have praised the film for its unsettling atmosphere and strong performances, although the third act is said to be a bit of a "head-scratcher," and doesn't deliver all of the answers that audiences will likely be expecting.

Have a read through the reactions below (you can also check out the most recent trailer in case you missed it), and we'll continue to update as more come in.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/27/2026, 1:48 PM
Looking forward to this!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/27/2026, 2:25 PM
@JusticeL - It definitely looks interesting. I love horror and this is a great concept. The execution is everything
GComix85
GComix85 - 5/27/2026, 1:58 PM
Really excited for this comic book movie!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2026, 2:19 PM
@GComix85 -

By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Same old whiny complaints.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/27/2026, 2:03 PM
Going to see this on Friday.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/27/2026, 2:09 PM
Horror is here to save the year again.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/27/2026, 2:13 PM
On the subject of A24, such a great trailer:
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/27/2026, 2:19 PM
Didn't know any of the lore, but my wife has loved it for years. Watched his first 2 episodes on YouTube yesterday, and man is it anxiety inducing lol. Probably go see it this weekend.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2026, 2:24 PM
Going tomorrow. I didn't see any of the YouTube stuff from this guy or the Obsession director yet they seem to be doing something pretty sweet. Horror fans are the most loyal Fandom, they'll literally try anything once lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2026, 2:34 PM
I know very little to nothing about the lore or the internet history of this but going by the trailers , it does seem intriguing imo so might give it a shot…

The tension & atmosphere seems to be well done though i had a feeling (which seems shared by some reviewers given them mentioning David Lynch) that it would be more abstract in terms of narrative and is mainly just a “vibes” film it seems which I’m sure Gen Alpha & such will eat up but may not be my cup of tea entirely along with some others but we’ll see.

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