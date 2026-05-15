Chum: Alice Eve Must Avoid Becoming Fish Food In First Trailer For New Shark-Attack Thriller

Chum: Alice Eve Must Avoid Becoming Fish Food In First Trailer For New Shark-Attack Thriller

The first trailer for a new shark-attack survival thriller, Chum, has been released, and it finds Alice Eve in danger of becoming fish food...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Independent Film Company has released the first trailer for Chum, a new shark-attack movie starring Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, Cult Killer) as a newlywed who gets a lot more than she bargained for when her wedding party charters a boat and ventures out on the ocean with a seriously unhinged fisherman.

The trip turns into a nightmare when they realise that the captain of the boat wants to use them as live bait to catch a massive great white shark that's been eluding him, and plans to lower his terrified passengers underwater in a shark cage - after ensuring that enough blood is flowing to get the big fella's attention.

Yes, it sounds a lot like last year's Dangerous Animals... with a smaller budget. Are we seeing the emergence of a new "Sharks and Psychos" horror subgenre?

Eve has somewhat fallen off the radar over the past few years, but Marvel fans are hoping that she might reprise her Iron Fist role as Typhoid Mary in the new MCU Disney+ shows at some point.

Chum also stars Eric Michael Cole (Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Elle Haymond (Neighborhood Watch, The Cure), Sarah Siadat (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnny Gaffney (Critically Ashamed, Playland), Lisa Yaro (Running on Empty, Summer with the Guys), and Jim Klock (Like Father, Like Son, Neighborhood Watch).

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know if you plan on checking this one out in the comments section.

The movie's official synopsis reads:

"A dream destination wedding in Malta explodes into chaos when a bloodthirsty shark attacks and a sinister fisherman with a hidden agenda turns the celebration into a deadly trap. Forced between open water and a relentless human predator, the wedding party must fight for survival as secrets surface and loyalties shatter. As the newlyweds are pushed to their limits, they’re forced to confront the cracks in their relationship to determine who lives, who dies and who stays married."

Chum hits theaters on June 5, 2026, but will also drop on VOD and Digital platforms the same day.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/15/2026, 6:09 AM
Ngl I completely forgot that Alice Eve exists

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