Digger: See Tom Cruise Like You've Never Seen Him Before In Bangin' New Teaser Trailer

With Top Gun celebrating its 40th Anniversary this week, with the simultaneous re-release of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has a little surprise in store for fans with a quick new teaser for his next film DIGGER!

The teaser begins to play after a brief career retrospective and features about 30 seconds of new footage as we finally get a sneak peek at Cruise playing one of his boldest characters yet, Digger Rockwell.

While plot details remain forthcoming, DIGGER has been described as a comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, following Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise), the most powerful man in the world who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything.

During CinemaCon in Vegas last month, Crusie previewed the film, "This kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies…I have to say, it took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell," He also expressed his excitment for getting an opportunity to work with Iñárritu for the first time, "His voice in cinema is extraordinary, and I'm so honored to work with you and inspired by what you create, my friend."

Iñárritu teased Cruise's performance, "We know that he is fearless, the stunts, the planes, the jumps, but I have to say, embodying this character, I think this is another kind of fearless."

In addition to Cruise, the impressive supporting cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski; 10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man; Call Me by Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog; Killers of the Flower Moon), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me; The Portable Door), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal; Nightcrawler), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon; Mothering Sunday), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3; Thinner), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim; The Dark Knight Rises), and Pip Torrens (The Crown; Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which marked his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed nearly $600 million globally.

It's still up in the air what Cruise has planned for after Digger, but he's been rumored for a number of projects, including Top Gun 3 and a number of projects with frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. Thean original action-thriller film with franchise potential, an original song-and-dance musical, and a film centered around Cruise's breakout Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman.

DIGGER hits theaters on October 2!

Watch the new teaser below:

Btw!!! I saw the Digger trailer!



It's awesome. It's this tribute montage of Tom Cruise's whole career that rolls into Digger. pic.twitter.com/FTqfFHVpy6 — Dr. Zuzu (@ZuzuOnFire) May 15, 2026