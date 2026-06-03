Man Of Tomorrow: James Gunn Reveals When The Movie Is Set; Superman Meets Krypto In Supergirl TV Spot

Man Of Tomorrow: James Gunn Reveals When The Movie Is Set; Superman Meets Krypto In Supergirl TV Spot

Man of Tomorrow writer and director James Gunn has revealed where the Superman follow-up falls in the DCU's timeline. A new Supergirl TV spot, meanwhile, features more Clark Kent.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Cameras are currently rolling on Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, Georgia, revealing a first look at David Corenswet's Superman and Lex Luthor in his comic-accurate Warsuit.

Filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has muddied the waters regarding how the movie fits into the wider DCU. He's said it isn't a direct Superman sequel and previously described Peacemaker Season 2 as a prequel to Man of Tomorrow

However, in terms of its placement in the franchise's timeline, it sits exactly where we suspected: after this summer's Supergirl. More interesting, though, is that the DCU appears to be playing out in real-time, with Gunn confirming that the story is set in summer 2027.

That means Christopher Smith has been stuck in Salvation for close to two years. It's also hard not to wonder what the Justice Gang looks like from when we last saw them operating as a team in Superman.

In related news, Superman is put front and centre in a new international TV spot for Supergirl. Most of the scenes are familiar, but we get to see the Man of Steel's first meeting with a young Krypto (who, unsurprisingly, immediately tries to take a bite out of Kara Zor-El's cousin).

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The Man of Tomorrow cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona are among the latest additions, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026, with Man of Tomorrow set to follow on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2026, 8:43 AM
Tickets for Supergirl go on sale at 11:40 EST
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2026, 8:43 AM
AM
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 8:56 AM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/3/2026, 9:01 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - sarcasm noted and found completely irrelevant.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/3/2026, 9:02 AM
@bobevanz
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 9:02 AM
@lazlodaytona - thanks for the update. I've updated my spreadsheet
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/3/2026, 8:48 AM
Like the man said, real time. So first 'SUPERMAN' then 'SUPERGIRL' then 'LANTERNS' then 'MAN OF TOMORROW'
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 8:55 AM
@JackDeth - plus it was revealed that Lanterns takes place in 2 timelines , one is 2016 and the other is 2026 so before & after Superman and the rest.

Even then , Aaron Pierre being in this means it’s likely after Lanterns anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 8:52 AM
Well , it would have to take place after Superman and Peacemaker S2 atleast so 2 years or so makes sense imo…

That would help explain any suit tweaks or perhaps even new members of the Justice Gang which i think Sinqua Walls will be (I’m assuming he’ll be Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning).

Anyway , Supergirl continues to look good so can’t wait to check that out aswell as the other upcoming DCU projects for now such as Lanterns , Clayface & MOT!!.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/3/2026, 9:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 - That's a great picture!!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/3/2026, 8:55 AM
Crypto cinematic universe
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/3/2026, 9:00 AM
I have this erie feeling I'm going to like Supergirl's character more than Superman's in this DCU.
Not saying her movie will be better; I just think I'll enjoy her attitude with superpowers more and that she won't ever hold back against any kind of opponent.

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