Man Of Tomorrow: James Gunn Reveals When The Movie Is Set; Superman Meets Krypto In Supergirl TV Spot

Cameras are currently rolling on Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, Georgia, revealing a first look at David Corenswet's Superman and Lex Luthor in his comic-accurate Warsuit.

Filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has muddied the waters regarding how the movie fits into the wider DCU. He's said it isn't a direct Superman sequel and previously described Peacemaker Season 2 as a prequel to Man of Tomorrow.

However, in terms of its placement in the franchise's timeline, it sits exactly where we suspected: after this summer's Supergirl. More interesting, though, is that the DCU appears to be playing out in real-time, with Gunn confirming that the story is set in summer 2027.

That means Christopher Smith has been stuck in Salvation for close to two years. It's also hard not to wonder what the Justice Gang looks like from when we last saw them operating as a team in Superman.

In related news, Superman is put front and centre in a new international TV spot for Supergirl. Most of the scenes are familiar, but we get to see the Man of Steel's first meeting with a young Krypto (who, unsurprisingly, immediately tries to take a bite out of Kara Zor-El's cousin).

New international tv spot for 'SUPERGIRL'.



Tickets on sale TODAY! pic.twitter.com/Y9dTkBhDLZ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The Man of Tomorrow cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona are among the latest additions, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026, with Man of Tomorrow set to follow on July 9, 2027.