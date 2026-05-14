The Boys Season 5 Backlash Continues As Episode 7 Becomes Show's Lowest-Rated Instalment Ever

The Boys Season 5 Backlash Continues As Episode 7 Becomes Show's Lowest-Rated Instalment Ever

Fans continue to express their disappointment with The Boys Season 5, with the penultimate episode—"The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"—now the lowest-rated on IMDb.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The series finale of The Boys is less than a week away, but will Season 5 end on a high note? Fans have been critical of the show's final batch of episodes, complaining about filler and a lack of epic action, the latter of which was teased on posters depicting worldwide devastation.

In episode 6, Homelander finally took V1 and became immortal. Aside from a gory run-in with the United States President, not much about him was different in this Wednesday's penultimate chapter. 

Frenchie's death certainly packed a punch, but "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk" was otherwise largely uneventful. That wasn't helped by the show's sudden shift from figuring out how to unleash the Virus to giving Kimiko the same power-sapping abilities as Soldier Boy. 

Now, many fans have taken to IMDb's rating system to share their dissatisfaction with The Boys' latest episode. As we write this, it's been awarded a 7.0, making it the show's worst-rated episode ever behind Season 4, episode 2, "Life Among the Septics."

The highest-rated instalment is still season 3, episode 6, "Herogasm," which has a mighty 9.6/10. 

Heading into next week's finale, showrunner Eric Kripke needs to somehow conclude the story on a satisfying note, bid farewell to each lead character, and do right by the Gen V cast after the series was recently cancelled after two seasons. 

"None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don't flesh out the characters," Kripke recently said of the "filler" complaints. "I'm getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I'm like, 'What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?'"

"One, I can't afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import."

"What makes me most anxious about the final season is really hoping we land the plane," he continued. "It’s super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, 'Well, that show wasn’t as good as we thought it was.' And it’s almost like you’re trying to secure your legacy with these finales."

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 5/14/2026, 8:23 AM
Want big battle every episode pick up comic book Superman or justice league there’s your answer I have not watched other seasons
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 5/14/2026, 8:25 AM
Been ass since season 2
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 8:28 AM
@PapaSpank54 - Everyone says this but 3 destroys 1 and 2 even with a dogshit finale
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/14/2026, 8:48 AM
@FireGunn - Remove the soldier boy scenes and it;s just as dog shit as season 2 was.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 8:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - "Remove the most important character of the season and it sucks"

Season 1 is overrated while great. Season 3 is underrated while great. No one can ever say why Season 1 is so much better than 3.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:02 AM
@HashTagSwagg - They should have just never made this show in the first place if it meant Kirpke was the show-runner. Hack of the highest order
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:02 AM
@FireGunn - everything after season 1 of this show is unwatchable slop, son
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/14/2026, 9:09 AM
@TheVisionary26 - It's interesting to note that they followed the comics more faithfully in S1 then kinda veered off into their own thing more in future seasons. I wonder if this has anything to doing with the storytelling being stronger earlier on or not.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 8:28 AM
Deserved. This show is horrendous.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 5/14/2026, 8:31 AM
@FireGunn - What is a good cbm in your opinion?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 8:31 AM
@FireGunn - this show is wokeslop propaganda at this point
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 8:34 AM
@Simonsonrules - X-Men: First Class
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/14/2026, 9:10 AM
@FireGunn - Reboot the VCU?
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/14/2026, 8:30 AM
I was enjoying this season for the most part but I was a tad disappointed with this episode. Can't see how a 1 hour episode can resolve everything as it needs too. Will be a great shame if it goes put with a whimper.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 8:32 AM
As soon as Kripke decided to inject his personal politics into this show it went right down the shitter. Nothing but “orange man bad” and anti-christian slopaganda. Rest in piss the boys, you surely won’t be missed.

Reboot the DCU and MCU
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 5/14/2026, 8:58 AM
@TheVisionary26 - It's not his fault this dumbass administration and its evangelical supporters are following the fascist playbook to a tee.

They're beyond parody at this point.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:01 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - The current administration is what I proudly voted for and I still stand behind them. The good guys won, bub.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/14/2026, 9:09 AM
@TheVisionary26 - I wouldn't say pedophiles and pedophile protectors to be the good guys. But congrats on voting for more wars,higher gas prices, higher food prices and seemingly much higher immigration with citizenship being offered to 32 million Venezuelans
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/14/2026, 8:38 AM
BACKLASH!!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/14/2026, 8:42 AM
Show ends next week but they had time to make us watch 2 supes sniff each other’s asses for 2 minutes

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SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/14/2026, 8:45 AM
Im expecting good writing, good dialogue and acceptable characterisation. I understand that this has been too much to ask for in recent years
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/14/2026, 8:46 AM
Kripke is trying so hard to top the last season of Game of Thrones.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 8:56 AM
@HashTagSwagg - One episode left and he'll successfully accomplish that
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 9:00 AM
@HashTagSwagg - don’t worry, stranger things already did. Cringiest last season in years
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/14/2026, 8:59 AM
Oh no! It is almost like the show hasn’t been good since season 2. Ultimate edgelord show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 9:11 AM
Yeah , I don’t get it and maybe I’m missing something but I didn’t think this was as bad as some are saying…

The plot in the Boys or season objective has always been whatever in the show but it’s the journey of the characters and their arcs (alongside the satire imo) that have been the highlights of the show as they pretty much continue to be here aswell imo such as MM’s conversation with Annie or the scenes between Frenchie & Sage culminating in the formers death etc.

However, I will say though and maybe this due to the fact that Kripke comes from a network tv background & this was his first streaming show but the vibe of this season hasn’t felt the most exciting or urgent that perhaps a final season should (atleast for this show) but moreso a “this is the last time to see these characters so let’s enjoy it” type feel which most network shows tend to have I feel but could be wrong.

Anyway , personally I have liked the season so far (but it’s definitely not top tier for me like S1 & S3 was tbh) so I hope the finale wraps it up on a satisfying note!!.

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