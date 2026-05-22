Vought Rising Trailer: Soldier Boy Wants To Be A Hero In First Look At The Boys Prequel

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel to The Boys, starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. This electrifying teaser offers a first glimpse at the next chapter of the story, which is now confirmed to premiere in 2027.

Despite being a foul-mouthed, cocaine and whore loving thug in the present day, the Soldier Boy we meet here is far more earnest and clearly wants to be a hero. However, his proximity to the Nazi Stormfront—not that anyone seems to know her true nature at this point—could prove problematic.

We also catch sight of the other heroes given V1 at this time, and the impact the sudden emergence of superpowered heroes has on the world. Vought Rising is set long before Homelander and the Seven came along, meaning the world was a much different place.

"Vought Rising marks the further expansion of the global franchise. Set in the 1950s, the prequel series explores the twisted origins of Vought International," reads the official synopsis of the series, with an Amazon press release promising viewers a story "that will define this next evolution of the franchise."

Vought Rising stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who will also serve as producers. The series also stars Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series.

"It’s definitely got some Boys‘ DNA in that it’s irreverent and graphic," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it has this sort of lovely, almost noir-like murder mystery — not Black Noir but actual noir. There are detectives and twists, and there’s a murder that then opens up into a bigger conspiracy."

"We’re also trying to do a very gritty version of the ’50s. Most people’s feeling or sense memory of the ’50s is from movies, which are very sanitized," he continued. "Even L.A. Confidential, as much as I love it, is visually a pretty clean movie. We wanted dirty and grimy. There would be heroin dens and gay bars and this underbelly of popular culture at the time. So to explore all that is a blast, as well."

As noted, Vought Rising premieres on Prime Video in 2027