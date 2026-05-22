Vought Rising Trailer: Soldier Boy Wants To Be A Hero In First Look At The Boys Prequel

Vought Rising Trailer: Soldier Boy Wants To Be A Hero In First Look At The Boys Prequel

After leaking online earlier this week, the first trailer for The Boys prequel, Vought Rising, has been officially released, and it finds Soldier Boy setting out to become a hero.

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel to The Boys, starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. This electrifying teaser offers a first glimpse at the next chapter of the story, which is now confirmed to premiere in 2027. 

Despite being a foul-mouthed, cocaine and whore loving thug in the present day, the Soldier Boy we meet here is far more earnest and clearly wants to be a hero. However, his proximity to the Nazi Stormfront—not that anyone seems to know her true nature at this point—could prove problematic.

We also catch sight of the other heroes given V1 at this time, and the impact the sudden emergence of superpowered heroes has on the world. Vought Rising is set long before Homelander and the Seven came along, meaning the world was a much different place.

"Vought Rising marks the further expansion of the global franchise. Set in the 1950s, the prequel series explores the twisted origins of Vought International," reads the official synopsis of the series, with an Amazon press release promising viewers a story "that will define this next evolution of the franchise."

Vought Rising stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who will also serve as producers. The series also stars Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series.

"It’s definitely got some Boys‘ DNA in that it’s irreverent and graphic," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it has this sort of lovely, almost noir-like murder mystery — not Black Noir but actual noir. There are detectives and twists, and there’s a murder that then opens up into a bigger conspiracy."

"We’re also trying to do a very gritty version of the ’50s. Most people’s feeling or sense memory of the ’50s is from movies, which are very sanitized," he continued. "Even L.A. Confidential, as much as I love it, is visually a pretty clean movie. We wanted dirty and grimy. There would be heroin dens and gay bars and this underbelly of popular culture at the time. So to explore all that is a blast, as well."

As noted, Vought Rising premieres on Prime Video in 2027

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/22/2026, 10:31 AM
Yawn. Anyone see that all the Mando screenings are empty?
NGFB
NGFB - 5/22/2026, 10:36 AM
@InfinitePunches - Yay! Let's all cheer for something to fail!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/22/2026, 11:18 AM
@NGFB - https://x.com/XwingsHangar/status/2057636438338875783
I really hope they don't learn the wrong lesson from this.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/22/2026, 10:33 AM
Nice! I was worried where I was gonna get my quota of dick jokes and murder porn now that The Boys had ended.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/22/2026, 10:57 AM
@NGFB - There are sites that could cater to your specific interests. For dick jokes it's

ALLSGOOD.COM and for the other one, hey look at that, it's the same site. ALLSGOOD.COM
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/22/2026, 11:26 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - it’s funny because there is a user on here name ALLSGOOD too.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/22/2026, 10:34 AM
The idea of this feels so inconsequential
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/22/2026, 10:36 AM

Hard pass. Continuing this disgusting stuff is unnecessary.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 10:43 AM
I think it seems intriguing imo , i especially am always down for a noir murder mystery angle like Kripke is talking about…

Also regardless of him buying his way into getting Compound V , it does seem like this “younger” Soldier Boy genuinely wants to be a hero which is a good way for us to root for him at the beginning before he is corrupted as we go along for the season or more.

Plus Jensen is so charismatic & entertaining to watch that it’s hard not to like Soldier Boy even though he’s not a good person ultimately.

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Why
Why - 5/22/2026, 11:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'll watch it. I'm not always sold on prequels to shows that have ended (haven't bothered with House of the Dragon) but there's more to explore there. Didn't like s2 of Gen V (although Hamish Linklater was great) but I've loved The Boys and felt like it delivered a good ending. It's more hit than miss for me. Although it's nice when a show is self contained and doesn't have sequels and spin offs!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 11:06 AM
@Why - that’s fair

I agree , I liked the Boys and its finale more then not.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/22/2026, 10:50 AM
Seriously doubt this even gets a season 2.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/22/2026, 10:54 AM
I think this'll easily get 7 seasons.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/22/2026, 11:07 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Those are rookie numbers! Jensen's last show did 15 grueling seasons.

In all seriousness though, I don't think this will get renewed for a second.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/22/2026, 11:15 AM
@SeeYouIn2034 - Don't burst my bubble man. Let me have this little fantasy.
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FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/22/2026, 10:55 AM
"Back to a simple time"
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/22/2026, 10:56 AM
User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/22/2026, 11:15 AM
Looking forward to this one. I LOVE the satire of this universe.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/22/2026, 11:23 AM
I pray this is nothing like The Boys. Don’t need anymore dick/balls/anal “powers”.

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