The Batman Part II Set Video Hints At The Dark Knight Fighting [Spoiler] As Costume Rumors Surface

Second Unit filming for The Batman Part II took place in Liverpool, England, last night, and the Caped Crusader has been spotted on set. Well, sort of.

Rick English, who served as Robert Pattinson's Batman stunt double in 2022's The Batman, was photographed atop a police car. He wasn't in "costume" as such; instead, he seemed to be wearing a stunt suit of some sort. That suggests this may have even been a test run before principal photography begins next month, and we can't imagine filmmaker Matt Reeves would want this to be our first look at the Batsuit.

Based on what's been revealed, we can surmise that the Dark Knight will end up fighting the Gotham City Police Department in The Batman Part II. That was also the case during the first movie, of course, and it may be tied to Mayor Bella Reál's newly formed task force.

Either way, it looks a lot like Batman somehow ends up on top of this cruiser and punches a hole through the windshield (previously released set photos showed the car with a tin layer of ice and snow on it).

Something is intriguing about the hero being viewed as a fugitive. Plus, if Harvey Dent/Two-Face is The Batman Part II's big bad, then it's not outside the realm of possibility that he weaponises the GCPD against this costumed vigilante.

If you're on social media, chances are you've seen claims that the new Batsuit has been "leaked." This is an unverified claim, and one that seems to have turned into engagement farming from fan accounts. Filmmaker Matt Reeves is known to keep his plans for the franchise under wraps, and while it's possible that something has leaked, we've yet to find any evidence.

There have been rumblings about the suit having blue elements and perhaps being inspired by the Batman: The Imposter Batsuit, but again, that's best taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.