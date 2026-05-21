The Batman Part II Set Video Hints At The Dark Knight Fighting [Spoiler] As Costume Rumors Surface

The Batman Part II Set Video Hints At The Dark Knight Fighting [Spoiler] As Costume Rumors Surface

Cameras rolled on The Batman: Part II in the UK last night, and as rumours swirl about an overhauled Batsuit, we have footage hinting at a clash between the Dark Knight and some former allies.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

Second Unit filming for The Batman Part II took place in Liverpool, England, last night, and the Caped Crusader has been spotted on set. Well, sort of.

Rick English, who served as Robert Pattinson's Batman stunt double in 2022's The Batman, was photographed atop a police car. He wasn't in "costume" as such; instead, he seemed to be wearing a stunt suit of some sort. That suggests this may have even been a test run before principal photography begins next month, and we can't imagine filmmaker Matt Reeves would want this to be our first look at the Batsuit. 

Based on what's been revealed, we can surmise that the Dark Knight will end up fighting the Gotham City Police Department in The Batman Part II. That was also the case during the first movie, of course, and it may be tied to Mayor Bella Reál's newly formed task force. 

Either way, it looks a lot like Batman somehow ends up on top of this cruiser and punches a hole through the windshield (previously released set photos showed the car with a tin layer of ice and snow on it).

Something is intriguing about the hero being viewed as a fugitive. Plus, if Harvey Dent/Two-Face is The Batman Part II's big bad, then it's not outside the realm of possibility that he weaponises the GCPD against this costumed vigilante.

If you're on social media, chances are you've seen claims that the new Batsuit has been "leaked." This is an unverified claim, and one that seems to have turned into engagement farming from fan accounts. Filmmaker Matt Reeves is known to keep his plans for the franchise under wraps, and while it's possible that something has leaked, we've yet to find any evidence. 

There have been rumblings about the suit having blue elements and perhaps being inspired by the Batman: The Imposter Batsuit, but again, that's best taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Repian
Repian - 5/21/2026, 7:02 AM
Bella Reál's new task force, led by Harvey Bullock.
User Comment Image
Thus, Gordon and Officer Martinez work outside the law to support Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 7:27 AM
@Repian - that could be interesting though I wonder what happens that might make Batman into a fugitive given he saved her life and everyone else’s at the end of the first one..

Anyway , Brian Tyree Henry as Harvey Bullock would be fantastic casting!!.
Repian
Repian - 5/21/2026, 7:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Perhaps the debut of a more radical vigilante forces Bella Reál to take measures to stop a movement.

When someone imitates or follows us, it makes us a precursor to a movement. If another vigilante emerges, it makes Batman the precursor, the one who started it. Thus, Bella Reál wants to use Batman as an example of punishment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 7:47 AM
@Repian - I like that idea

Or what if it’s someone like The Reaper/The Phantasm that because of their similar silhouette frames The Batman for their crimes?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 7:34 AM
Cool , I’m so happy this has finally started filming after such a long wait…

It seems like they are shooting an action scene where Batman is trying to stop someone in a police car going through the tunnel , perhaps the main villain?.

Speaking of , if Stan is playing Harvey Dent then this will be an iteration with a shaved head or he’ll wear a wig given this was him at the Cannes film festival just a day or 2 ago.

User Comment Image

Granted this also makes me think he may not be playing that character at all…

Plus doesn’t this look give Victor Fries vibes?.

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