The Boys Series Finale Gruesome BTS Spoiler Photos Highlight Aftermath Of Long-Awaited Showdown

The Boys Series Finale Gruesome BTS Spoiler Photos Highlight Aftermath Of Long-Awaited Showdown

With the series finale of The Boys now streaming, Prime Video has released some spoiler-filled behind-the-scenes photos showing the aftermath of a brutal showdown...

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By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

With the series finale of The Boys now streaming (you can check out our review here), several cast members have taken to social media to share new behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the Prime Video series.

Most of the shots are fairly unrevealing, but Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) was in full spoiler mode!

Major spoilers from this point on.

Though the final battle played out very differently, Billy Butcher dispatching Homelander by ramming a crowbar through his skull and cracking the top of his head open was a direct nod to the comics (though it's actually Homelander's clone, Black Noir, who suffers this gruesome fate).

Alonso's photos show Antony Starr wearing bloody prosthetics on his head, as well as a practical dummy that was used in certain shots.

During an interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke explained why he never had any interest in adapting the clone storyline.

"There are some similarities in the Homelander-Butcher of it all, at least in terms of, we're trying to nod to it, of the setting in the Oval Office, or using the crowbar as the final kill. But, and I've said this in interviews before, the comic ends with it turns out that Homelander isn't the villain at all. He was tricked into being the villain. The real villain was Black Noir all along. People love it, and mileage varies, but that just was never satisfying to me to have followed Antony Starr for all these seasons, and then at the very end to find out that he actually didn't do any of the things that he thought he did; it was actually Noir, who was his clone. So, I was never gonna do that version."

You'll need to click on the link to check out the photos, as they're pretty gory.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 7:46 AM
The crowbar was really satisfying imo.

Also I’m glad they didn’t do the Noir twist since having Homelander as the main villain throughout was better not just for the story but it just validated Antony Starr’s exceptional performance more too…

It’s a damn shame that the man doesn’t have an Emmy for this role!!.

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2026, 8:00 AM
With these supes you could never be too sure. They should have taken the head off and stuck it in the north pole. Arms sent to the bottom of the Pacific. Legs on the moon. The torso given to ALLSGOOD. I know he would love that part.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/21/2026, 8:08 AM
I just...This is one of Amazon's BIGGEST shows...and they couldn't bother to deliver a final season that would back that claim...Meanwhile...They are throwing billions into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Where the HELL WAS THE BUDGET!?!?!?

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