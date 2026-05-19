Rumor: We May Finally Know When Mahershala Ali's Blade Will Make His MCU Return

Rumor: We May Finally Know When Mahershala Ali's Blade Will Make His MCU Return

With Mahershala Ali's future as Blade still up in the air, a new rumour claims to reveal when and where we could next see the Daywalker in the MCU (but whether it's Ali playing him is TBD).

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

It's been seven years since Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU Blade, and five years since the actor's voice cameo as the Daywalker in 2021's Eternals.

Much has been said about plans for the character since then, with it looking increasingly likely that Marvel Studios will pivot from a Blade movie to the vampire hunter taking centre stage in a team-up project like Midnight Sons. However, we may not have to wait that long. 

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios plans to include Blade in next December's Avengers: Secret Wars. He doesn't specify which version of the anti-hero it will be, meaning there's a chance he's referring to Wesley Snipes' Blade after his memorable cameo in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

If by some chance it is Snipes' Blade, then we can surely close the door on Ali ever returning to the MCU. Either way, we'd suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, especially as Secret Wars continues to evolve. 

Remember, several reliable insiders said Ghost Rider would debut in Avengers: Doomsday, only to since backtrack and report that the Spirit of Vengeance is no longer making his MCU debut in the highly anticipated ensemble. Hopefully, Ali does get his due in Secret Wars

As noted, it was at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios President Feige welcomed Ali to the MCU by announcing a Blade reboot. Three years later, the executive told fans in Hall H that the reboot would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. It then moved to September 6, 2024, and eventually slipped further down the calendar to February 14, 2025. 

For a time, Blade was eyeing a November 7, 2025, release. For a time, it looked like the movie might meet that date, but it was soon removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board (having been through multiple creative teams). 

As a reminder, the past 6+ years have seen both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange attached to direct before creative differences became a problem. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson have all also worked on different versions of the script.

"Call Marvel," Ali said while promoting Jurassic World Rebirth last summer. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready. I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am."

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/19/2026, 8:14 AM
Just let Snipes have his grand exit and then recast down the line. They just can’t seem to make it work for Ali and I’d hate to see it forced.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/19/2026, 8:14 AM
Theyre not side tracking Ali for Snipes
SNIPES did his duty. Show up in a nostalgia cameo heavy movie and sprinkle nostalgia on top of nostalgia. But mcu introduced Ali in Eternals and have made a big public hoopla about his casting.
Plus snipes is old, and doesnt pay his taxes.,
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2026, 8:16 AM
hes 52,
if they going 4 a new blade then he needs to be younger to do the jackie chan ninja kung-fu sh1t,

If they want old blade then they should just bring back the OG blade.

although, the only reason why the'd go for an old blade tells me that they wanna fast track to get to Blade's daughter for some bullshit female girl powewr bullshit reason female.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 5/19/2026, 8:22 AM
2034?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/19/2026, 8:44 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - new blade? See you in 2034
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 8:24 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/19/2026, 8:27 AM
If you have to use a new Blade who isn't Snipes, you need to hire someone younger, Blade doesn't wear a suit of armor like ironman so you need someone who's in or approaching their prime, not someone who's on their way out.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/19/2026, 8:28 AM
I see Josh is leaning into his new tactic of writing a headline and then essentially almost immediately contradicting that headline.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 8:30 AM
@CerealKiller1 - anything for them clicks baby!!.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/19/2026, 8:29 AM
I'm pretty close being to an old man, and I'm pleading- stop casting old men, it's contrary to the business model and is a disservice to fans
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/19/2026, 8:29 AM
i truly truly don't get why the f*ck it is sooooo hard to make a Blade movie... what a complete miss and disaster this one was. Ali will never get to play him... too damn old now
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 8:32 AM
Kinda wish they would skip 'SECRET WARS' and call 'DOOMSDAY' the finale. Time to move on.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/19/2026, 8:34 AM
Ali is 52 at this stage. If they’re going to recast after Secret Wars, it shouldn’t be him. He’ll be as old as Jackman now (56) by then.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/19/2026, 8:36 AM
The inability to make this movie happen is maybe one of the BIGGEST [frick]-UPS the MCU has ever made and I think its an indictment on the entire post-endgame era
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/19/2026, 8:45 AM
Marvel Studios is now just nostalgic bait.

Dead are the days of creativity and good storylines.

Get used to it Marvelites.

Join the DC Alliance, the only alliance that matters.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/19/2026, 8:45 AM
Would prefer snipes or just recast to a younger actor

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