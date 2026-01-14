RUMOR: New Details On Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Allies; MIDNIGHT SONS Roster Reportedly Revealed

Much has been said about Doctor Doom's allies in Avengers: Doomsday. Depending on who you choose to believe, the villain will be joined by a group of subservient Doom Variants, evil versions of The Avengers, or a fleet of Doombots.

The latest update from Daniel Richtman clears things up a little, as he says that Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom will have multiple masked sidekicks in the movie.

They will be both men and women, though the insider is unsure whether they're followers or Variants. There's previously been speculation that, while Doom's followers will initially resemble alternate versions of Downey's character, when their masks are removed, we'll see characters like the Scarlet Witch and perhaps even Tony Stark.

Only time will tell whether that pans out, but this raises some interesting questions about how Doom's story is going to play out in the MCU. The Russo Brothers have suggested that, like Thanos, he'll believe himself to be the hero—or is at least set to pose as one—so there being some big twists and turns in Avengers: Doomsday is a given.

In other MCU news, @MyTimeToShineH has revealed the Midnight Sons roster. Reiterating previous claims that the current plan is for the movie to focus on Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Wong, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and Black Knight, the leaker adds that Elsa Bloodstone is also set to appear.

There's been chatter about a Midnight Sons movie being in the works for years now. At this rate, it would make more sense for Mahershala Ali's Daywalker to debut there before appearing in the long-delayed Blade reboot. Still, it's important to remember the project has never been officially announced.

Marvel Studios has failed to take full advantage of the supernatural corner of the MCU since Werewolf by Night's release on Disney+, so that potentially changing in the next Saga is hugely exciting for fans.

You can rewatch each of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers below.







Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.