Marvel Television Boss Brad Winderbaum Has Been Appointed New Head Of Marvel Comics In Huge Shakeup

Marvel Television Boss Brad Winderbaum Has Been Appointed New Head Of Marvel Comics In Huge Shakeup

Big changes are coming to Marvel Comics, as Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has just been named Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, meaning he'll oversee monthly comics.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In 2019, it was reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would take on a much more active role in the creative direction of Marvel Comics as Chief Creative Officer. We haven't heard much about that since, and aside from some MCU tie-ins, there's been nothing to overtly suggest how hands-on Feige has been with the publishing arm.

Well, there's just been a big shakeup, as Disney has promoted Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, to Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise.

Now, Winderbaum will oversee the creative direction of Marvel's expansive publishing portfolio, as well as Marvel's global brand and franchise efforts, in addition to his current role overseeing television and animation.

Joining Marvel from Disney, David Abdo will serve as General Manager, Comics & Franchise, reporting to Winderbaum. After a nearly 30-year career with Marvel, Dan Buckley, longtime head of Comics & Franchise, has announced his plans to leave the company. Buckley will, however, remain at Marvel through mid-2027 to support the leadership transition.

C.B. Cebulski, Marvel Comics' current Editor-in-Chief, will continue to serve in that role, but he'll now report to Winderbaum. The implication there seems to be that the Marvel Television boss—who has overseen hits like Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and The Punisher: One Last Kill—will have final say on future creative. 

"Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy," Feige said today. "Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together."

Addressing Buckley's departure, the Marvel Studios President said, "From events like Civil War, Secret Wars, X-Men: Age of Krakoa, and the soon to be released Marvel Midnight imprint, to the expansion into video games, television, animation, and more, Marvel’s influence on popular culture expanded under Dan’s leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world."

"Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel’s legacy and on the comics industry, and I’m deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition."

This is an exciting development, and perhaps a necessary one as DC Comics continues to dominate sales charts. Could this be what leads to Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson's marriage being restored? It may hinge on how much of a fan Winderbaum is of a married Peter Parker.

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/18/2026, 4:28 PM
Hopefully he's someone who likes Peter and Mary Jane being married. Cuz that could mean big things if he is
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2026, 5:01 PM
@Mrcool210 - may not happen if he is marvel or fans stated Gwen Stacy spider Gwen is transgender think it was
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/18/2026, 4:53 PM
I don't think much will change in the comics side of Marvel, Winderbaum has too many things under his banner and comics are the least important money wise. Abdo might want to take a more hands-on approach, but with Cebulski reporting directly to Winderbaum likely won't be able to anyway.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 5/18/2026, 5:02 PM
Trash. Bring in sime fresh young actual comic people. Not activists, not stale old heads and fir sure no one from marvel tv. They need a Jim Shooter
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/18/2026, 5:23 PM
@ModernAudience - 100% they need a new Jim Shooter they need, but we all know the brutal truth.
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GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/18/2026, 5:03 PM
"C.B. Cebulski, Marvel Comics' current Editor-in-Chief, will continue to serve in that role ...."

So, nothing will fundamentally change.
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