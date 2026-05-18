Marvel Television Boss Brad Winderbaum Has Been Appointed New Head Of Marvel Comics In Huge Shakeup

In 2019, it was reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would take on a much more active role in the creative direction of Marvel Comics as Chief Creative Officer. We haven't heard much about that since, and aside from some MCU tie-ins, there's been nothing to overtly suggest how hands-on Feige has been with the publishing arm.

Well, there's just been a big shakeup, as Disney has promoted Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, to Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise.

Now, Winderbaum will oversee the creative direction of Marvel's expansive publishing portfolio, as well as Marvel's global brand and franchise efforts, in addition to his current role overseeing television and animation.

Joining Marvel from Disney, David Abdo will serve as General Manager, Comics & Franchise, reporting to Winderbaum. After a nearly 30-year career with Marvel, Dan Buckley, longtime head of Comics & Franchise, has announced his plans to leave the company. Buckley will, however, remain at Marvel through mid-2027 to support the leadership transition.

C.B. Cebulski, Marvel Comics' current Editor-in-Chief, will continue to serve in that role, but he'll now report to Winderbaum. The implication there seems to be that the Marvel Television boss—who has overseen hits like Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and The Punisher: One Last Kill—will have final say on future creative.

"Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy," Feige said today. "Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together."

Addressing Buckley's departure, the Marvel Studios President said, "From events like Civil War, Secret Wars, X-Men: Age of Krakoa, and the soon to be released Marvel Midnight imprint, to the expansion into video games, television, animation, and more, Marvel’s influence on popular culture expanded under Dan’s leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world."

"Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel’s legacy and on the comics industry, and I’m deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition."

This is an exciting development, and perhaps a necessary one as DC Comics continues to dominate sales charts. Could this be what leads to Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson's marriage being restored? It may hinge on how much of a fan Winderbaum is of a married Peter Parker.

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section below.