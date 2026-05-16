Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The Fall Of Kylo Ren Fills Gap Between The Last Jedi And The Rise Of Skywalker

Kylo Ren's journey in the sequel trilogy made him one of the most compelling—and tragic—figures in the Star Wars mythos. Now, Marvel expands on his story with another new comic book series.

Following his acclaimed work on Star Wars: Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, writer Charles Soule reunites with Rise of Kylo Ren artist Will Sliney to continue the saga of Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren, a five-issue series launching in August.

In Legacy of Vader, Kylo went on a galaxy-spanning quest to uncover the secrets of his grandfather, Darth Vader. In Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren, he returns to the First Order more powerful and determined than ever before.

In the series, we'll witness him shape the Galaxy Far, Far Away to his will as Supreme Leader in a saga that leads directly into the events of The Rise of Skywalker. The truth behind Kylo’s motives and the full scope of his destiny are revealed here...

THE LEGACY OF VADER CREATES A NEW EMPIRE OF FEAR! Kylo Ren returns from devastation, wielding total fury! As Generals Hux and Pryde tear the First Order apart with treacherous ambition, Kylo cuts through their schemes with merciless clarity. His wrath forges unity through fear and unleashes a Supreme Leader neither general can escape…nor survive disappointing. A pivotal turning point for Kylo, Hux and Pryde and essential reading for every Star Wars fan.

"The story of Kylo Ren, and Ben Solo, of course, always felt huge to me," Soule said today. "It was clear that a great deal was out there to explore beyond the moments provided by the films, and it’s been such a pleasure—and a challenge—to deliver new tales for one of the most prominent villains in Star Wars."

"I’m thrilled I get to do it one more time, and even more so that I get to reunite with the incredible Will Sliney, who kicked things off with me on The Rise of Kylo Ren all those years ago," the writer added. "First the Rise, then the Reign, and now the Fall...it just feels right."

After Disney decided to pull the plug on The Hunt for Ben Solo movie, more Kylo Ren is bound to be welcomed by Star Wars fans (even if it is just on the page). Whether the new regime at Lucasfilm, overseen by Dave Filoni, will revisit the character is currently a mystery to us.

Check out Phil Noto's main cover for Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #1 below (via SFFGazette.com), along with a variant cover by Luke Ross.