Star Wars: Starfighter Character Code Names Revealed, Including Ryan Gosling's "Renowned Pilot And War Hero"

Star Wars: Starfighter Character Code Names Revealed, Including Ryan Gosling's &quot;Renowned Pilot And War Hero&quot;

More rumoured Star Wars: Starfighter details have flown online, this time shedding light on the code names used for the movie's leads and the backstory for Ryan Gosling's former pilot.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

With The Mandalorian and Grogu likely on its way to becoming the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever, attention will soon shift to next summer's Star Wars: Starfighter. Can it "save" a big-screen franchise that's been a streaming property for the better part of a decade? 

Directed by Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy, the story plays out after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, exploring a previously explored era in this Galaxy Far, Far Away. That brings certain risks, though Ryan Gosling leading the cast certainly bodes well for box office success (look no further than Project Hail Mary for proof of that).

Recently, some potential plot details for Star Wars: Starfighter leaked online. Now, we have some updates on the movie's leads from leaker @FivesWalker, who has a solid track record with advanced information like this.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the code name for Gosling's character is "Damon." Even though the role was initially written with an actor in their early 30s in mind, that changed when the Barbie star was cast. 

"Damon is a renowned pilot and war hero whose fame has made him a known person," the leak explains, adding that "he wishes he could escape the spotlight and live anonymously." This lines up with what we've heard about him being a former member of the Resistance.

Over to the villains, and Matt Smith's code name is "Gerald." Again, that character was also written for someone much older—likely in their 50s or 60s—and "two separate offers went out to established, big-name, Oscar-winning actors, who both turned it down." 

That's all we have on him for now, but Mia Goth's character is code-named "Kia." Mikey Madison was indeed being eyed for the role and seemed to be at the top of Levy's list. Several unknowns were considered before the Frankenstein star landed the part.

Asked in March what drew him to Star Wars: Starfighter, Gosling said, "It was Shawn’s enthusiasm and his vision and the script, and I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Star Wars: Starfighter's cast is led by Project Hail Mary star Ryan Gosling. Joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel). 

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2026, 12:15 PM
The constant time jumping is what's killing this franchise. It's hard for new fans and the general audience who aren't loyalists to the brand to keep up with. The multiple forms of media needed to comprehend the lore is also annoying.
CaptainFlan
CaptainFlan - 6/6/2026, 12:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - In case anyone is struggling with Star Wars like SonOfAGif, here you go:

The Acolyte
The Phantom Menace
Attack of the Clones
The Clone Wars
Revenge of the Sith
The Bad Batch
Maul: Shadow Lord
Solo
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Rebels
Andor
Rogue One
A New Hope
The Empire Strikes Back
Return of the Jedi
The Mandalorian
The Book of Boba Fett
Ashoka
Skeleton Crew
Resistance
The Force Awakens
The Last Jedi
The Rise of Skywalker

Starfighter takes place a few years after 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
Enjoy!

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