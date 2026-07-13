"Somehow, Dark Helmet Has Returned!" Spaceballs: The New One SDCC Poster & Hilarious New Synopsis Released

&quot;Somehow, Dark Helmet Has Returned!&quot; Spaceballs: The New One SDCC Poster & Hilarious New Synopsis Released

Ahead of the movie's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, we have a new poster and updated synopsis for sci-fi spoof sequel, Spaceballs: The New One...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 13, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

"Spaceballs: The New One is preparing to go to ludicrous speed at San Diego Comic-Con! Join the cast and filmmakers as they land in Hall H on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. And remember: please keep your Schwartz inside the convention center at all times."

Ahead of the movie's SDCC Hall H Panel later this month, we have a first look at the teaser poster for Spaceballs: The New One, along with an updated synopsis featuring the first plot details and some funny digs at the Star Wars franchise.

 The legendary Mel Brooks - who recently celebrated his 100th birthday - is set to reprise his role as Yoda send-up, Yogurt. Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis - who will be coming out of retirement for this sequel - are also back on board as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet. Daphne Zuniga will return as Princess Vespa, and Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) has joined the cast as Destiny.

Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Wolf Like Me) is set to star and produce alongside Brooks. Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad.

The original movie was a full-on farce, following the general plot of Star Wars: A New Hope while also making fun of other space-set or sci-fi properties such as Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes and Alien.

Spaceballs also starred the late John Candy as Barf.

Moranis has previously revealed that he pitched a sequel to Brooks back in 2013 with the proposed title Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II. Nothing ever came of it, but in 2015, Brooks said that he would be interested in releasing a new movie after the next Star Wars film and hoped that Moranis would reprise his role. The legendary filmmaker said he'd like this version of the movie to be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.

Spaceballs received mixed reviews upon release (it sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it has developed a loyal following over the years

"Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, fifty years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past... every last bit of it.

With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa's undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/13/2026, 12:21 PM
Holding hope; but not expecting it to be worth it.
CristianE
CristianE - 7/13/2026, 12:22 PM
The synopsis is hilarious.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/13/2026, 12:22 PM
hahha okay, that synopsis was good.
hawkeyevision
hawkeyevision - 7/13/2026, 12:24 PM
HA!
Timerider
Timerider - 7/13/2026, 12:29 PM
Just to see Rick Moranis again, and as Dark Helmet will be a joy to watch.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 12:30 PM
" [...] stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, [...] "

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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/13/2026, 12:37 PM
The very solidly written synopsis gives me hope.

And I like the new subtitle too, but sadly this confirms their will likely be the final Space Balls movie, as any following movie would ruin the entire gag of this films title. Unless it was something stupid like "Space Balls 3: This One's Even Newer Than That Last New One".

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