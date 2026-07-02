Justice League Star Amy Adams Reveals She Only Has A "Small Part" In Star Wars: Starfighter

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has assembled an A-list cast for Star Wars: Starfighter, including Academy Award nominee Amy Adams (Enchanted, Man of Steel).

We've previously heard that the actress is playing the mother of Flynn Gray's unnamed character. He and Ryan Gosling are leading the first Star Wars movie set after the sequel trilogy, though the extent of Adams' role has been a mystery until now.

Sitting down for a conversation on the SmartLess podcast (via SFFGazette.com), she revealed, "I had a very small part. I loved [getting to see all of the props] and I went to the creature shop twice – yeah, it's so cool! I mean, I'll talk about this, I'm sure, down the road, but like – I don’t know what I’m allowed to talk about, but I was so nervous the first day of working, like I forgot how to act."

"I'm sure Shawn Levy's like, 'Amy, are you okay?' And I'm like 'No. I'm just not alright!' I'm on a Star Wars set, and I, like, grew up on this," Adams continued. "I have to now get out of my dorky fangirl place and go into my professional actress [mode], and combining the two was really hard. It's so cool, you guys – it's just so cool, [and while I can't say much, I can say Flynn Gray] is so great."

Between this and reports suggesting Adams' character sends her son to find his uncle (played by Gosling), who can transport him to Rey's New Jedi Academy, chances are the Justice League star will only appear in a handful of scenes near the start of the film.

There have also been rumblings about her playing a Jedi, with the implication being that she may be training her son before having to send him away for some reason.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, who is expected to play one of the movie's villains alongside co-star Mia Goth, was similarly tight-lipped during a recent appearance on the TODAY Show.

"I think the film is going to be absolutely blinding. I think it’s going to be brilliant, truly," the Doctor Who alum said after declining to share any details about his antagonist. "I was so, so excited and thrilled to be on it. Mia Goth, fantastic. Ryan [Gosling] is just a great leader. Shawn [Levy] is a real top, top director. It was brilliant."

"I might even go and watch it today," Smith noted, suggesting the movie is deep into post-production. "Can you believe that? There’s like a rough cut, you know, kind of rough, rough."

Many fans had hoped that a first look at Star Wars: Starfighter might be attached to The Mandalorian and Grogu back in May. That didn't happen, though we'd bet on a trailer playing with Avengers: Doomsday this December as Lucasfilm looks to start building excitement for our next big-screen trip into a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Star Wars: Starfighter's cast is led by Project Hail Mary star Ryan Gosling. Joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.