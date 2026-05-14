DNX: Krakoa's Evil Beast Returns In New Look At X-Men And Fantastic Four Crossover Event

Marvel Comics recently announced DNX, an upcoming event series by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini, which kicks off in September. The storyline sees the X-Men and the Fantastic Four unite against 3K in a race to stop the supervillain group from unleashing a virus that forcibly—and horribly—transforms humans into mutants.

Built up since the start of MacKay's X-Men run, DNX will be preceded by two pivotal lead-in chapters this August, X-Men #35 and #36, and Marvel is saying that they're "packed with shocking developments that set the stage for the highly anticipated event."

The X-Men have met their match in 3K, a cabal of mutant supervillains brought together by a common goal: Make More Mutants. Their plan involves unleashing the X-Virus on the world, an event that triggered one of the darkest timelines imaginable in Age of Revelation.

Cyclops and the 3K’s Chairman, a.k.a. founding X-Man Beast, both witnessed the horror of that future and returned home with renewed missions: the X-Men to prevent it, 3K to own it.

While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, 3K prepares to unleash the X-Virus in a major population centre, setting the stage for what promises to be another game-changing X-Men event.

X-Men #35 and #36 by MacKay and artists Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz lead directly into the saga as the X-Men’s current Beast—a younger Hank McCoy restored to a more innocent time in his life—grapples with the dark reflection he sees in the Chairman, while 3K targets Magneto, whose mysterious illness is revealed to be directly tied to the X-Virus.

"X-Men #35-36 paves the road to DNX, with 3K's Chairman taking the last of his first steps towards a new world," MacKay explained today. "It's been exciting to write this version of Hank McCoy, fully freed from morality and ethics, and putting him on a collision course with the X-Men for DNX will change both the X-Men and 3K moving forward!"

Check out the main covers for X-Men #35 and #36 by Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz below, along with a variant cover by Rod Reis. Stay tuned for news about DNX in the weeks ahead, including additional True Believers Blind Bag variant cover reveals.

X-MEN #35

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

On Sale 8/12

X-MEN #36

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 8/26