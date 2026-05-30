See Marvel's Mightiest Heroes Like Never Before On New Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Covers

The Krakoan Age may be over, but mutantkind's biggest night of the year takes place again this July with X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1. Delivering another unforgettable Hellfire Gala packed with drama, danger and, of course, fashion, Marvel Comics is getting ready for the event with new Hellfire Costume Swap variant covers.

As our favourite mutants spotlight jaw-dropping outfits, Marvel heroes will also debut looks of their own on these covers, the latest variant cover program from Marvel’s Stormbreakers, the next generation of elite comic artists.

As Marvel put it, "Befitting this year's masquerade theme and showcasing the Stormbreakers' undeniable style instincts, the fashion-forward covers present heroes swapping costumes with fellow Marvel icons."

We have six of the covers to share with you today, but here's a full list of the characters you'll be able to see swap their costumes this summer:

Spider-Gwen as Silk

She-Hulk as Black Widow

Iron Man as Hawkeye

Laura Kinney as Patch

Moon Knight as Black Knight

Scarlet Witch as Polaris (Malice)

Miles Morales as Bucky Barnes

Thor as Ant-Man

The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men).

Chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling!

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel has selected and recognised 36 up-and-coming artists who have gone on to draw some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry, including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

Which of these Hellfire Costume Swap variant covers is your favourite?

HOMICIDE AT THE HELLFIRE GALA! When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by Sebastian Shaw, it falls to Wolverine and Jubilee to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn’t over yet... The secrets won’t be the only thing stunning readers. As always, your favorite mutants will be decked out in unforgettable attire! Leading the design efforts will be Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio, following his acclaimed work on last year’s Hellfire Gala issue, X-Men: Hellfire Vigil. A certified expert in mutant fashion, Vecchio outdid himself this year with dramatic and unique masquerade looks. Can you guess who’s behind each mask?

On Sale 7/1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

IRON MAN #7 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 7/8

SORCERER SUPREME #8 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 7/15

INFERNAL HULK #9 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

MORTAL THOR #13 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 7/22

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #6 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 7/29

GENERATION X-23 #6 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #3 Hellfire Costume Swap Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF