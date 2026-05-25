Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Two Incredible Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Hardcovers

At the height of Indiana Jones' popularity in the 1980s, Marvel Comics—and some of the era's biggest creators—took on the challenge of bringing the iconic hero from the silver screen to the printed page, and the results were every bit as exhilarating as the groundbreaking films.

This September, Marvel brings these legendary adventures back to print in two deluxe hardcovers: Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II.

The collections will include the comic adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as the entire run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones. The beloved series expanded on the Indiana Jones mythology in blockbuster fashion with action-packed new quests.

Featuring leatherette binding, debossed cover designs and ribbon bookmarks, these special volumes are, as Marvel Comics puts it, "treasures worthy of Indy himself and must-haves for collectors and fans alike."

Here's the official description of the books, along with a full breakdown of what you'll find inside:

With clouds of war gathering ominously over Europe and a Great Depression gripping the world, one globe-trotting professor’s appetite for adventure and discovery remains unsated! Join Dr. Henry Jones as he scours the farthest corners of the planet in a constant race to keep priceless artifacts out of the wrong hands! Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I HC includes Marvel Super Special (1977) #18 and #30, adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, along with The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones (1983) #1-16. Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I HC includes Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) #1-4 and The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones (1983) #17-34. The stories feature work by some of the biggest talents of the 1980s, including David Michelinie, Walt Simonson, John Byrne, John Buscema and many more!

Will you be picking up these hardcovers when they go on sale later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.