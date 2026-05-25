Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Two Incredible Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Hardcovers

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Two Incredible Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Hardcovers

Presented in leatherette binding with debossed cover designs and featuring ribbon bookmarks, these new Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures hardcovers are a must-have for fans of Indy.

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Indiana Jones

At the height of Indiana Jones' popularity in the 1980s, Marvel Comics—and some of the era's biggest creators—took on the challenge of bringing the iconic hero from the silver screen to the printed page, and the results were every bit as exhilarating as the groundbreaking films.

This September, Marvel brings these legendary adventures back to print in two deluxe hardcovers: Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II

The collections will include the comic adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as the entire run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones. The beloved series expanded on the Indiana Jones mythology in blockbuster fashion with action-packed new quests.

Featuring leatherette binding, debossed cover designs and ribbon bookmarks, these special volumes are, as Marvel Comics puts it, "treasures worthy of Indy himself and must-haves for collectors and fans alike."

Here's the official description of the books, along with a full breakdown of what you'll find inside:

With clouds of war gathering ominously over Europe and a Great Depression gripping the world, one globe-trotting professor’s appetite for adventure and discovery remains unsated! Join Dr. Henry Jones as he scours the farthest corners of the planet in a constant race to keep priceless artifacts out of the wrong hands!

Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I HC includes Marvel Super Special (1977) #18 and #30, adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, along with The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones (1983) #1-16. Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I HC includes Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) #1-4 and The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones (1983) #17-34. The stories feature work by some of the biggest talents of the 1980s, including David Michelinie, Walt Simonson, John Byrne, John Buscema and many more!

Will you be picking up these hardcovers when they go on sale later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.  

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INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HARDCOVER
Written by WALTER SIMONSON, DAVID MICHELINIE, JOHN BYRNE, DENNIS O’NEIL & ARCHIE GOODWIN
Art by JOHN BUSCEMA, BUTCH GUICE, JOHN BYRNE, RON FRENZ, HOWARD CHAYKIN, KERRY GAMMILL, DAN REED, RICARDO VILLAMONTE, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & HERB TRIMPE
On Sale 9/30

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK II HARDCOVER
Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, LARRY LIEBER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, HERB TRIMPE, LINDA GRANT & RON FORTIER
Art by HERB TRIMPSE, LARRY LIEBER, LUKE MCDONNELL, STEVE DITKO, JOE BROZOWSKI, BRET BLEVINS & MORE
On Sale 9/30

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/25/2026, 4:51 AM
The 80's had both the best and worst of Marvel Comics, and from my viewpoint, the best comics pencilers of any era

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