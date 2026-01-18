Kathleen Kennedy's Exit Reveals A Secret Animated INDIANA JONES Series Was Quietly Cancelled

Over the past few days, entertainment news coverage has been heavily dominated by multiple reports all centered around Kathleen Kennedy’s retirement from Lucasfilm, along with the promotion of Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan as he co-successors.

Amid all of that, one especially intriguing revelation has surfaced with regards to an Indiana Jones animated series that was once in development. It seems this secret project was in development and canned without any details leaking out until now.

According to reports, the animated Indiana Jones show would have been set between the events of the films, following a strategy similar to how Lucasfilm has long handled its Star Wars animated projects.

The Clone Wars, for example, functions as the definitive bridge between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, while Star Wars Rebels fills in the gap between Episode III and the events of Episode IV: A New Hope.

The Indiana Jones animated series was in development under the code name Reggie (named after the snake from Raiders of the Lost Ark), and its development was being spearheaded by Rodrigo Blaas (Star Wars: Visions).

In her Lucasfilm exit interview with Deadline, Kennedy remarked, "I don’t think Indy will ever be done, but I don’t think anybody is interested right now in exploring it."

Under Kennedy's tenure, the disastrous Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released in 2023, a film that cost $352.3 million to produce and only grossed $384 million at the box office. Disney reportedly wrote down the film as a $134.2 million loss on their end of the year financial report to investors.

It's likely all Indiana Jones projects in development at Lucasfilm were cancelled in the wake of Dial of Destiny flopping.

Indiana Jones fans are hopeful that in the wake of Kennedy's departure and the elevation of Filloni, the project will be resurrected and move forward.

To date, there have been 5 live-action Indiana Jones films that have starred Harrison Ford. There was also the 1992 TV spin-off prequel series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, starring Sean Patrick Flanery which consisted of 2 seasons spanning 28 episodes.

More recently, a well-received Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game from Bethesda was released for Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is set for release later in 2026.

Reports of a full-on reboot of the franchise emerged in July 2025, with names such as Chris Pratt, Ryan Gosling, and Glen Powell speculated to potentially take up Indy's iconic hat and whip.