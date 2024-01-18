INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Xbox FPS Unveils Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

There have been Indiana Jones video games in the past, but none of them were particularly successful, and fans have been waiting for a title that would do justice to the iconic movie franchise for many years.

We first heard about Bethesda and MachineGames'plans for an Indiana Jones first-person shooter action adventure game back in 2020, and we finally have a first look via an exciting gameplay trailer.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and will follow the legendary archaeologist/adventurer on a perilous new journey.

According to the press release, the game "features a mix of combat, stealth, puzzles, gunplay, and of course...Indy's whip! Use it for traversal, as a distraction, or taking out enemies. You aren't just playing as Indiana Jones, you ARE Indiana Jones."

This take on Jones (thankfully) features Harrison Ford's likeness, and EW has exclusively revealed that Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us games) will provide the character's voice.

"He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way," MachineGames’ co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson tells the site. "He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game."

Indy will one again be joined by a female companion on his latest adventure: Gina Lombardi, an investigative journalist who has a personal stake in this story. The character will be voiced by Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi, who appeared opposite Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

"I don't know how deep I want to go into that at the moment," Gustafsson says of Miss Lombardi, who is clearly going to be keeping a few secrets. "I would say that she is also somewhat of a resistance journalist, and that has been an important part as well for shaping this character to make sure that Gina has her own goals."

Check out the trailer and poster below.

#IndianaJones and the Great Circle!



Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in this first person, single-player adventure from @MachineGames and Executive Producer Todd Howard, releasing in 2024! pic.twitter.com/KMSqrLDMsi — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 18, 2024 #IndianaJones and the Great Circle allows you to interact with the world through its first-person perspective.



But we still want you to have those moments of seeing Indy, so we pull the camera back for a third-person view during environmental traversal and of course cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/yRlZDCVMk5 — machinegames (@machinegames) January 18, 2024 We hope you're excited to experience an amazing adventure through the eyes of the iconic adventurer. We can't wait to share more about #IndianaJones and the Great Circle before its release this year. pic.twitter.com/9EaYj0XstI — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 18, 2024

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be an Xbox exclusive title, and is set to hit shelves later this year.