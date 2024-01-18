INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Xbox FPS Unveils Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

It's been a while since we had any updates on Bethesda's Indiana Jones video game, but the first-person shooter now has an official title and an action-packed gameplay trailer...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 18, 2024
There have been Indiana Jones video games in the past, but none of them were particularly successful, and fans have been waiting for a title that would do justice to the iconic movie franchise for many years.

We first heard about Bethesda and MachineGames'plans for an Indiana Jones first-person shooter action adventure game back in 2020, and we finally have a first look via an exciting gameplay trailer.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and will follow the legendary archaeologist/adventurer on a perilous new journey.

According to the press release, the game "features a mix of combat, stealth, puzzles, gunplay, and of course...Indy's whip! Use it for traversal, as a distraction, or taking out enemies. You aren't just playing as Indiana Jones, you ARE Indiana Jones."

This take on Jones (thankfully) features Harrison Ford's likeness, and EW has exclusively revealed that Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us games) will provide the character's voice.

"He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way," MachineGames’ co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson tells the site. "He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game."

Indy will one again be joined by a female companion on his latest adventure: Gina Lombardi, an investigative journalist who has a personal stake in this story. The character will be voiced by Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi, who appeared opposite Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

"I don't know how deep I want to go into that at the moment," Gustafsson says of Miss Lombardi, who is clearly going to be keeping a few secrets. "I would say that she is also somewhat of a resistance journalist, and that has been an important part as well for shaping this character to make sure that Gina has her own goals."

Check out the trailer and poster below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be an Xbox exclusive title, and is set to hit shelves later this year.

OptimusCrime - 1/18/2024, 8:10 PM
Why!
Wny is it an FPS!
bobevanz - 1/18/2024, 8:10 PM
Color me surprised, here's to hoping Short Round shows up
NinnesMBC - 1/18/2024, 8:15 PM
It has potential to be good, though I wished it wasn't from Indiana's POV.
Jarvisjackrabbit - 1/18/2024, 8:16 PM
FPS games aren’t usually my thing, but this looks like fun. It’s probably going to be more of a first-person adventure game with stealth and puzzle elements than a shooter if today’s footage is a reliable indicator.

