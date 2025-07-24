HELLRAISER: Doug Bradley Returns As Pinhead For New REVIVAL Video Game From Saber Interactive

Doug Bradley is set to return to the role of Pinhead for the first time in many years, as he brings life to the demonic fetishist in the first ever Hellraiser video game...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

"We have such sights to show you..."

Survival horror fans rejoice, as the first ever Hellraiser video game is on the way from Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games - and Doug Bradley will return to tear your soul apart as Pinhead.

Titled Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, the single-player title will feature Bradley as the demonic Cenobite leader, as he reprises his iconic role for the first time in nearly two decades.

The synopsis reads: "Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to save his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. Playing as Aidan, you will harness the box’s infernal abilities in order to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and his Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will become a legend, even in Hell.”

Bradley played Pinhead in the first eight Hellraiser movies, but did not return for the 2022 remake, with Jamie Clayton taking over the role.

Hellraiser creator Clive Barker shared the following statement.

“Working on the first true ‘Hellraiser’ game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings. The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve immersed themselves in the ‘Hellraiser’ universe, capturing its essence—the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque—and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the ‘Hellraiser’ mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation.”

Saber Interactive CEO and co-founder Matthew Karch added: “Hellraiser is the quintessential horror franchise, and lends itself perfectly to a video game. Saber has had success with horror IPs in the past, and working alongside Clive to create tense gameplay and a new story that delves into the twisted depths of pain and pleasure has been a real treat. We look forward to opening up the gates of hell.”

The first trailer includes cut scenes featuring Pinhead and his Cenobites, along with some snippets of gameplay footage. Check it out below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

No release date has been announced, but the game is set to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/24/2025, 7:48 AM
I’m glad they went back to the original movie series looks instead of the remake. The remake looked like they were wearing hotdog skin as suits.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/24/2025, 8:21 AM
yayyyyyy
I hope this is good.

