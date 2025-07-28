Kratos And Atreus Are The Focus Of Amazon's GOD OF WAR TV Show According To Showrunner Ronald D. Moore

Casting will be a critical element for Amazon Prime Video’s God of War series, especially when it comes to portraying Kratos.

Based on comments from showrunner Ronald D. More, it sounds like the show will largely be bypassing the Greek mythology era and diving directly into the Norse saga featured in the modern PlayStation games.

The series was officially announced in December 2022 after Sony initially teased its development during a private investor meeting in May that year.

In October 2024, Battlestar Galactica and Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore took over as showrunner following the departure of Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), due to creative differences.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this past weekend, Moore confirmed the series would closely follow the Norse mythology storyline, centering on the deeply emotional and action-packed journey of Kratos and Atreus.

In interviews with IGN and Collider, Moore emphasized his commitment to staying faithful to the tone of the recent games, blending mythological spectacle with grounded, emotional storytelling.

Speaking to IGN, Moore stated, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is this epic journey- this heartfelt journey of these two men setting out to honor the memory of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. So it has this emotional heart but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is and this mystery of his past and what he represents and the emotions that he's going through."

In a major reveal, Moore announced that Amazon has already committed to two full seasons, signaling strong backing for the project, especially in this age where new television shows often don't get the chance to build up their following.

He also spoke about working closely with game director Cory Barlog to ensure the adaptation remains faithful to the original story and its mythology. While Moore admitted he isn’t a gamer himself and experienced the narrative mainly through cinematic cutscenes, his enthusiasm for the father-son dynamic was evident in his interviews.

The first season will consist of ten episodes, though Moore cautioned that production isn’t expected to begin until some time in 2026.

Speaking to Collider, Moore specifically stated, "We're in the scripts phase, we're still working on the scripts. It's gone very well, we have a good team. It's been a fascinating thing to sink my teeth into...the more I got into it, the more impressed I was with the breadth and depth of the mythology that's involved with this video game."

