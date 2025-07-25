GEN V: Erin Moriarty Returns As Starlight In Bloody Season 2 SDCC Trailer

A new trailer for the second season of Gen V debuted during San Diego Comic-Con this evening, and has now been released online.

The teaser begins with Jaz Sinclair as blood-manipulating Marie Moreau, tangling with ferocious Supe Dogknott, who gets the better of her until a familiar face comes to the rescue. Erin Moriarty is set to reprise her role as Starlight, and she won't be the only character from The Boys to make an appearance during season 2.

In addition, Wicked star Ethan Slater is joining the cast as Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the school.

In the season 1 finale, Marie and some of her classmates were rounded up by Homelander and his forces, and we saw the same thing happen to Hughie, Frenchie, MM and Kimiko in the season 4 finale of The Boys. It seems interned Supes are going to form some kind of resistance to fight back against the leader of The Seven (best of luck).

Last year, we got the tragic news that Chance Perdomo had passed away after a motorcycle accident. Perdomo had been a major part of The Boys spin-off series, and his character, Andre Anderson, was going to feature heavily in the second season.

Showrunner Eric Kripke and the show's producers recently put out a joint statement confirming that another actor would not be brought in to play Andre, and the season would instead be "re-crafted" to pay tribute to Perdomo.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to re-craft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Check out the new trailer and poster below.

School's back in session. Gen V Season 2 arrives September 17. pic.twitter.com/U7C8l1adW0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 22, 2025

Sophomore year is gonna be LIT. Official trailer for Season 2 is here, and fall semester begins September 17. pic.twitter.com/cQk6zTDhSI — GEN V (@genv) July 25, 2025

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” the logline reads. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.