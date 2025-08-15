SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan's Husband Comes Under Fire For Liking Comment Insulting Her And David Corenswet

This is an odd story, but one that's been gaining a lot of traction on social media and entertainment/gossip websites over the past 24 hours. Much has been said about David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's chemistry in Superman, but they're both terrific actors, so that was surely to be expected.

Corenswet has known his wife, Julia Warner, since they were teenagers (they tied the knot in 2023), while Brosnahan married Jason Ralph in 2016.

However, with the on-screen dynamic between Clark Kent and Lois Lane still a big talking point, footage from a recent featurette with Brosnahan kissing Corenswet after filmmaker James Gunn called cut has got everyone talking.

One fan even took it upon themselves to leave a comment on one of Ralph's Instagram posts, writing, "It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro...let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day."

While we're sure Brosnahan's husband is in no rush to take advice from an internet troll, he did allegedly like the post, and that's caused quite the stir. As soon as media outlets started picking up on that, Ralph turned off comments entirely, likely not expecting the backlash.

Common sense says that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star "liked" it ironically, after probably being left astounded that this random person was suggesting his wife had made a cuckold out of him for having an affair with her Superman co-star...based on footage of a quick peck.

The main complaint seems to be that the comment was insulting to Brosnahan, opening her up to being attacked online. That's primarily why he's since come under fire; honestly, the whole thing seems a little weird, but here's a sampling of how social media users have reacted...

