SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan's Husband Comes Under Fire For Liking Comment Insulting Her And David Corenswet

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan's husband is coming under fire for liking a comment suggesting his wife and David Corenswet have made a "cuckold" out of him. It's a weird one, but you can learn more here.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: US Weekly

This is an odd story, but one that's been gaining a lot of traction on social media and entertainment/gossip websites over the past 24 hours. Much has been said about David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's chemistry in Superman, but they're both terrific actors, so that was surely to be expected. 

Corenswet has known his wife, Julia Warner, since they were teenagers (they tied the knot in 2023), while Brosnahan married Jason Ralph in 2016.

However, with the on-screen dynamic between Clark Kent and Lois Lane still a big talking point, footage from a recent featurette with Brosnahan kissing Corenswet after filmmaker James Gunn called cut has got everyone talking. 

One fan even took it upon themselves to leave a comment on one of Ralph's Instagram posts, writing, "It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro...let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day."

While we're sure Brosnahan's husband is in no rush to take advice from an internet troll, he did allegedly like the post, and that's caused quite the stir. As soon as media outlets started picking up on that, Ralph turned off comments entirely, likely not expecting the backlash. 

Common sense says that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star "liked" it ironically, after probably being left astounded that this random person was suggesting his wife had made a cuckold out of him for having an affair with her Superman co-star...based on footage of a quick peck. 

The main complaint seems to be that the comment was insulting to Brosnahan, opening her up to being attacked online. That's primarily why he's since come under fire; honestly, the whole thing seems a little weird, but here's a sampling of how social media users have reacted...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 10:14 AM
Expecting your partner to be faithful, especially in Hollywood, is unfortunately asking for too much nowadays. This is why so many people, both men and women, have just given up on having a relationship and have busied themselves with their careers and education. This is the result of the direction society is moving in, where everything goes and there's no red lines or anything looked down upon. People need rules to live by, and when those rules are gone, the stability of society goes with them.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/15/2025, 10:28 AM
@TheJok3r - or it's just a movie.

Right hill, wrong battle.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 8/15/2025, 10:31 AM
@TheJok3r - I mean, whatever excuse you feel the need to give for not having a girlfriend, dude…
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 10:39 AM
@Rpendo - I don't need a girlfriend because I have a wife, but that's besides the point. Do you honestly not think society has a problem with so many people choosing to be alone out of fear of getting cheated on due to the high likelihood of it happening ? That used to be a Hollywood thing that people would make fun of, but now it's found its way into the lives of everyday, average people.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 10:15 AM
Slow news day huh
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/15/2025, 10:19 AM
@Urubrodi - Not for Jason...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 10:17 AM
Bravo WB and the marketing department 😭
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/15/2025, 10:19 AM
User Comment Image
This was totally worth an article...
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/15/2025, 10:19 AM
Dumb but honestly if you’ve been seeing the behind the scenes clips on Twitter, it just proves why a lot of people could NEVER date an actor lol it’s wild
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/15/2025, 10:21 AM
Neal McDonough is the only actor in Hollywood who actually does it right. He only kisses his wife on screen.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 10:25 AM
@InfinitePunches - I never understood how anyone could be OK with their partner making out with another person for a movie, show, etc... Don't give me this "it's not real" bullshit, yes it is; we and millions of others can see it right in front of us.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/15/2025, 10:27 AM
@TheJok3r - do you want movies?
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/15/2025, 10:32 AM
@TheJok3r - It’s called trust.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 10:34 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - Keep telling yourself that.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/15/2025, 10:44 AM
@TheJok3r - If you can’t handle it then don’t but if my girlfriend’s in a play and she has to kiss one her fellow actors it ain’t no thing, I trust her, she’s also not really angry when she throws a plate on stage and she’s not really sad when she’s crying.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 10:50 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - Getting physically intimate with someone is not the same as repeating a few lines you read on a piece of paper.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 8/15/2025, 10:23 AM
Idk why he liked that comment, but it wasn't the smartest thing he could do.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 10:24 AM
I actually liked this article more than the endless rumors for BND
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 10:24 AM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 10:24 AM
Imagine being the type of person who threatens an actresses husband on twitter by saying he’ll “be dealt with” for liking a post. Girl, GTFO with that shit. Find your own lives.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/15/2025, 10:25 AM
@joshwilding with a brilliant strategy again. This article will get 10-15 clicks just from @forthas coming in to complain that Gunn hired his wife. 🫡
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/15/2025, 10:25 AM
I've pity upvoted people on here. It's no big deal.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/15/2025, 10:29 AM
"rachel brosnahan’s husband.…..you’re gonna be dealt with. watch your back"

These people are PSYCHOS hiding behind social media. This is her husband. These weirdos talk like they know these actors and act like they know more than the person in the relationship.

That being said...the spouses of actors are STRONG people.
clogan
clogan - 8/15/2025, 10:29 AM
A lot of people are ignoring the delay in the communicators on the screen. She was still in character by the time James finished up his words
LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 8/15/2025, 10:30 AM
I’m not gonna pretend like I’d be comfortable with my wife doing that, but it’s Hollywood and they’re so used to seeing their spouses kiss on-screen, I can see a scenario in which a couple quick pecks at the end of the take (yes, even if it’s as they’ve cut) probably isn’t the most egregious thing in their sphere. He probably didn’t put too much stake into it, and yes, he probably liked the comment ironically.

Too many people are way too invested in things like this. If he has a problem, they’ll handle it within the realm of their relationship. Let them be I say.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/15/2025, 10:38 AM
Normally I just think every generation has their advantages and disadvantages and they basically all even out in the end, but some days I’m glad I didn’t grow up in an era of social media. I feel embarrassed enough just wasting the time it took to read this nonsense article and post this comment.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/15/2025, 10:43 AM
That "extra kissing" looks staged, forced and unprofessional
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/15/2025, 10:43 AM
Part of acting is becoming that person and getting lost in it. That's also the danger if in a relationship. But as their partner that's part of the gig. Now I probably wouldn't have released that outtake out of respect for said partners.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/15/2025, 10:52 AM
Wheres Blake Lively at????? She should have something to say about this!

User Comment Image

