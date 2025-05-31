Watch The GEN V Season Two Trailer Featuring New And Returning Characters Here

The first trailer for Gen V season two is here! Amazon Prime Video’s original series is a spin off of the ever gross and ever popular series The Boys which itself is based on a comic series of the same name. Gen V is just as bloody and disgusting as the show it originated from, and the trailer shows off the signature blood and gore.

Watch it below!

It is very clear from the trailer that the events of season four of The Boys will play into season two of Gen V. In the trailer, characters from The Boys are present including Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Antony Starr as Homelander. A poster of Homelander can be seen in a particular shot in the trailer that has the word ‘RESIST’ spray painted over it.

Amazon’s official synopsis for season two reads, “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The first three episodes of season two of Gen V will debut on September 17. The remainder of the series will be released every Wednesday until the season wraps up on October 22.

Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Andersen in season one of Gen V, tragically passed away after a motorcycle accident in March of 2024. Amazon confirmed that the character would no be recast following Perdomo’s death.

In the trailer, the character’s absence is addressed by the character’s father, and will seemingly be a plot point in the show.

The first season of Gen V sits at an excellent 97% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a lower but still solid audience score of 76%. For comparison, season one of The Boys has an 85% critic score, season two has a 97%, season three has a 98%, and season four has a 93%.

The cast of Gen V includes Jaz Sinclair, Asa Germann, Derek Luh, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Chance Crawford, Vzalorie Curry, presumably Antony Starr, and more.

Are you excited for Gen V’s return? Let us know in the comments!