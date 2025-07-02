THE BOYS Officially Wraps Filming As Showrunner Eric Kripke Shares Set Photo From Fifth & Final Season

THE BOYS Officially Wraps Filming As Showrunner Eric Kripke Shares Set Photo From Fifth & Final Season

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to social media to announce that the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series has now officially wrapped filming...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Filming has officially wrapped on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys, with showrunner Eric Kripke taking to social media to share the news along with a photo from the Vought Tower set.

The shot finds Kripke standing in The Seven's Action Room, with a mural of Homelander with his arms outstretched visible above the table.

“This is the last time I'll ever be on this set," writes Kripke. "It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," creator Eric Kripke says of the final season during an interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Antony Starr (Homelander). “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

Watch The GEN V Season Two Trailer Featuring New And Returning Characters Here
Related:

Watch The GEN V Season Two Trailer Featuring New And Returning Characters Here
GEN V: Marie Moreau Joins The Resistance Against Homelander On First Season 2 Poster
Recommended For You:

GEN V: Marie Moreau Joins The Resistance Against Homelander On First Season 2 Poster

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/2/2025, 10:46 AM
It's about [frick]ing time.

For [frick]s Sake
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/2/2025, 11:10 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - ...season 4 just came out last year.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/2/2025, 11:16 AM
@asherman93 - Yeah.

But this is about [frick]ing season 5 matey. 👊🏿
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2025, 11:11 AM
Why was I under the assumption this show was about to debut next month 🤦🏾
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 11:16 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I think that’s Gen V S2 in September
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2025, 11:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I actually thought they both was coming out. An information overload a do that I guess
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 11:35 AM
That’s a nice & sweet post by Kripke…

Anyway looking forward to seeing the show wrap up as someone who has been a big fan of it till now!!.

My theory is that Butcher will sacrifice himself and take out Homelander also while the rest of The Boys survive…

The Deep will likely die too aswell as maybe Ashley & Firecracker amongst others while I can see Hughie & Annie adopting and raising Ryan to be an actual hero.
jratz
jratz - 7/2/2025, 11:45 AM
Season 4 was bleh. Show is going downhill so fast.
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 7/2/2025, 11:45 AM
Can't wait, I think they knew they were drawing out the Homelander v. Butcher saga. This will likely be the best/most explosive season, I can't wait!
hainesy
hainesy - 7/2/2025, 11:53 AM
I'm assuming Butcher kills Homelander the same was his clone/Black Noir does in the comics. Butcher then probably gets taken out by Hughie
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2025, 12:00 PM
I've been waiting 4 long seasons to see Homelander get his ass kicked. All we got was a 3 on 1 fight that Homelander still escaped.
Seeing the smug, sociopath get beat the hell up will be so satisfying.

For now, Gen V will have to do. That's cool though, because that 1st season was solid.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder