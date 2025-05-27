GEN V: Marie Moreau Joins The Resistance Against Homelander On First Season 2 Poster

It looks like we might get a first look at some footage from the second season of Gen V this Saturday at CCXP Mexico, as Prime Video has released the first official key art spotlighting Jaz Sinclair as blood-manipulating Supe, Marie Moreau.

In the season 1 finale, Marie and some of her classmates were rounded up by Homelander and his forces, and we saw the same thing happen to Hughie, Frenchie, MM and Kimiko in the season 4 finale of The Boys. It seems interned Supes are going to form some kind of resistance to fight back against the leader of The Seven (best of luck).

Last year, we got the tragic news that 27-year-old Gen V star Chance Perdomo had passed away after a motorcycle accident. Perdomo had been a major part of The Boys spin-off series, and his character, Andre Anderson, was going to feature heavily in the second season.

Showrunner Eric Kripke and the show's producers recently put out a joint statement confirming that another actor would not be brought in to play Andre, and the season would instead be "re-crafted" to pay tribute to Perdomo.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to re-craft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Sophomore year incoming. Syllabus arrives this Saturday at CCXP Mexico! pic.twitter.com/Lxs59MvDfr — GEN V (@genv) May 27, 2025

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” co-showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement when season 2 was announced. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season — sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Added Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope, “We are so proud that our top-ranked freshman is getting a second season! Thank you to the amazing producers, cast, and crew, for bringing Gen V to life, and our Prime Video teammates, for the incredible support and partnership. We’re thrilled we can all continue on this insane journey together in season two.”

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

Gen V is partially based on the "We Gotta Go Now" story arc from The Boys comic series, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. The show takes place between the events of The Boys season 3 and 4, with Jessie T. Usher and Chase Crawford reprising their respective roles as A-Train and The Deep, along with cast mates Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and PJ Byrne.

In Gen V, the students at Godolkin will be "put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Gen V also stars Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. The series guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter.