Sentry vs Superman! THUNDERBOLTS' Lewis Pullman On Whether Marvel's Golden Hero Could Take The Man Of Steel

Comic book readers around the world know that Sentry is a Marvel powerhouse that goes toe-to-toe with Thor, Hulk and Blue Marvel but what about DC's Big Blue Boy Scout?

By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2025 08:04 PM EST
While out promoting the upcoming release of Thunderbolts, actor Lewis Pullman, the man bringing the enigmatic Bob Reynolds aka  The Sentry/Void, to life on screen, found himself fielding a truly epic hypothetical.

The question posed? How would Marvel's god-level powerhouse fare against the titans of the Superman archetype – the Man of Steel himself, the terrifying Omni-Man from Invincible, and the utterly unhinged Homelander from The Boys?

Pullman's response went the humorous route, with the Top Gun: Maverick actor stating. "Against Superman, Homelander, and Omni Man? Jeez, you know, I think he would have to tap out for some therapy," he quipped, perfectly capturing the sheer overwhelming power of such a formidable trio.

"I think he feels like he has some impostors that to be like, sorry, can we pause this for one second? I’m just gonna call my guy.”?

But then came the intriguing curveball, a cryptic breadcrumb for eagle-eyed MCU fans, particularly those looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Pullman slyly added, "But give him a couple of years."

Is Pullman hinting at a future storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Sentry's power levels could potentially reach a point where he could realistically contend with such powerhouses?

The timing of Pullman's comment is certainly noteworthy as Sentry is already confirmed to play a significant role in the upcoming two-part Avengers adventure.

It stands to reason that if anyone within the current MCU roster possesses the sheer destructive potential to challenge a villain of Doctor Doom's caliber, it would be the Sentry, which is Marvel Comics' most modern take on the Last Son of Krypton.

Perhaps Avengers: Doomsday will serve as a catalyst for unlocking even greater potential within Bob Reynolds?

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry/Void.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. 

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.

About Thunderbolts*
 In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/26/2025, 8:39 PM
I mean isn’t Sentry as invincible in the comics as Supes ?

Probably one of the few characters in Marvel that could
go toe to toe with him.

Not the MCU Sentry tho , Feige and Co always nerf the big guns of the MCU.
Except maybe Wanda lol
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/26/2025, 8:50 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - not from what I heard about he’s gonna be the molecule man fill in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2025, 8:52 PM
Hell if Bob is willing to , he might just call out The Void and do this to the others…

User Comment Image

Game over then.

Anyway , can’t wait to see him in Thunderbolts since Pullman’s performance has been hailed as a standout of the film!!.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/26/2025, 9:03 PM
Engage nerd mode! It depends on the version of each. I’d say Supes wins because there are many versions of him that can sneeze a galaxy out of existence. There’s a version of him who can fly backwards around the Earth and make time go backwards.
It’s not a fair fight. Omniman , Mr. Majestic , Homelander, Supreme, Hyperion etc. are more suited for this comparisons.
Battinson
Battinson - 4/26/2025, 9:16 PM
Superman beats them all. Goku, Sentry, Hyperion etc. Name anyone, Superman beats them every single time
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/26/2025, 9:23 PM
I just want see Hulk VS Sentry on the movie screen. Sentry even hits the Hulk with One Million Exploding Suns and don't even slow the Hulk down. Just makes the Hulk Angry and Stronger the World Breaker.

User Comment Image

