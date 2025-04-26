Sentry vs Superman! THUNDERBOLTS' Lewis Pullman On Whether Marvel's Golden Hero Could Take The Man Of Steel

While out promoting the upcoming release of Thunderbolts, actor Lewis Pullman, the man bringing the enigmatic Bob Reynolds aka The Sentry/Void, to life on screen, found himself fielding a truly epic hypothetical.

The question posed? How would Marvel's god-level powerhouse fare against the titans of the Superman archetype – the Man of Steel himself, the terrifying Omni-Man from Invincible, and the utterly unhinged Homelander from The Boys?

Pullman's response went the humorous route, with the Top Gun: Maverick actor stating. "Against Superman, Homelander, and Omni Man? Jeez, you know, I think he would have to tap out for some therapy," he quipped, perfectly capturing the sheer overwhelming power of such a formidable trio.

"I think he feels like he has some impostors that to be like, sorry, can we pause this for one second? I’m just gonna call my guy.”?

But then came the intriguing curveball, a cryptic breadcrumb for eagle-eyed MCU fans, particularly those looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Pullman slyly added, "But give him a couple of years."

Is Pullman hinting at a future storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Sentry's power levels could potentially reach a point where he could realistically contend with such powerhouses?

The timing of Pullman's comment is certainly noteworthy as Sentry is already confirmed to play a significant role in the upcoming two-part Avengers adventure.

It stands to reason that if anyone within the current MCU roster possesses the sheer destructive potential to challenge a villain of Doctor Doom's caliber, it would be the Sentry, which is Marvel Comics' most modern take on the Last Son of Krypton.

Perhaps Avengers: Doomsday will serve as a catalyst for unlocking even greater potential within Bob Reynolds?

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025. The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry/Void.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.