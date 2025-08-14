Here's When THUNDERBOLTS* (*THE NEW AVENGERS) Officially Premieres On Disney+

We finally have an official premiere date for Thunderbolts* on Disney+, and with that comes a new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios' best-reviewed movie of 2025. You can learn more after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has announced that Thunderbolts* (a.k.a. *The New Avengers) blasts onto screens of all sizes when it lands on Disney+ on August 27. The latest Marvel Studios adventure arrives with strong home-viewing momentum and builds on its well-received theatrical debut, boasting an 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, the movie struggled in theaters (grossing just over $382 million worldwide), but its streaming debut means those of you who didn't catch it on the big screen can now find out what you missed. 

The Thunderbolts are the MCU's New Avengers, the ultimate surprise to audiences as this misfit team of burned assets rallies their powers and unites against all odds. Their namesake movie, Thunderbolts*, is an action-packed adventure, with audiences embracing the film's super-powered humour and adrenaline.

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Last month, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier told us this about introducing the New Avengers:

"It was an exciting opportunity, and that was there from the beginning, even though many, many other things shifted about the story. It meant that we always knew that we had to walk this interesting line of trying to make a movie that was different, which is something Kevin [Feige] also told us to do, but it had to end in this place that felt like it could live up to that mantle, even if at first the audience and maybe the public were a little like, 'Huh?'"

"And then, when you think about it, 'Oh, I guess they could be that in their way,' or you would like to at least see them try going forward. And so it felt like our movie had to take that same tack. 'This is gonna be different. This is not gonna be your traditional MCU movie,' but by the end, it also needs to have enough things in it that live up to that legacy, so that when you get to the end, it doesn't feel like it comes entirely from out of nowhere."

Check out a new trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* (*The New Avengers) below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and arrives on Disney+ on August 27.

Matador
Matador - 8/14/2025, 10:31 AM
Lucy you got some catching up to do!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 10:33 AM
Not gonna lie , I thought this was already on D+ but oh well…

It was a solid film overall and makes me excited to see Jake Schreier’s take on X-Men!!.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/14/2025, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/14/2025, 10:47 AM

How many of these guys are gonna get whacked in Doomsday/Secret Wars?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/14/2025, 10:54 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/14/2025, 10:54 AM
Thunderbolts*, released in 2025, made significantly more money than the 2002 film Thunderpants.

Here's the breakdown:
Thunderbolts* (2025) garnered a worldwide gross of $382.4 million. The worldwide Thunderpants gross for the 2002 family film was significantly lower, reaching $3,059,871.

Therefore, Thunderbolts* made substantially more money compared to Thunderpants!

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2025, 11:13 AM
@TheFinestSmack - lol!
Matador
Matador - 8/14/2025, 11:19 AM
@TheFinestSmack - LMAO is Thunderpants the comedy with the two fat girls?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/14/2025, 11:41 AM
@Matador - Nope! Not sure which movie you're thinking of lol.

It's this masterpiece:
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/14/2025, 11:53 AM
@TheFinestSmack - LMAO I never heard of this one!!!

User Comment Image

My bad I was thinking of this one.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/14/2025, 11:04 AM
The best superhero film of the year was also the lowest grossing...figures.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/14/2025, 11:11 AM
And… nobody cares
ANewPope
ANewPope - 8/14/2025, 11:15 AM
@Spike101 - I care.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/14/2025, 11:22 AM
@ANewPope - I apologise, nobody but you cares 😊
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:11 AM
Thought will be on Disney before fantastic four will be out in theaters surprised took this long
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 8/14/2025, 11:15 AM
Good film. The more Florence the better, quite frankly
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2025, 11:15 AM
Unfortunately, the movie struggled in theaters


You know why?

Because the movie was bad.

