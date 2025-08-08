THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored Disney+ Debut, Pedro Pascal Wraps AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SPIDER-MAN 4 Tank Driver Revealed

Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital and Blu-ray, but for those of you holding out for its Disney+ debut, we may finally have a positive update.

According to a commercial that's been airing in Greece, the movie will arrive on the streamer starting Wednesday, August 27. That's 117 days after the movie's theatrical debut, and a longer wait than Captain America: Brave New World (103 days), Deadpool & Wolverine (110 days), and The Marvels (92 days).

Thunderbolts*—a.k.a. *The New Avengers—struggled at the box office, earning only $382 million at the worldwide box office, even after overwhelmingly positive reviews.

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that Pedro Pascal is in talks to join the cast of Searchlight Pictures' Behemoth! from writer/director Tony Gilroy (Andor).

The actor remains one of the busiest Hollywood A-Listers, but his MCU commitments for 2025 have now concluded. According to the trade, "Fantastic Four kicked off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pascal recently wrapped production on the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere in 2026."

It's surprising to learn that he's already finished filming his scenes as Mister Fantastic. However, the Russo Brothers are likely working carefully around certain actors' schedules (Vanessa Kirby will have likely filmed most of her scenes right at the start of production due to her pregnancy).

Pascal and other key cast members are likely to be enlisted for reshoots somewhere down the line. For now, though, Pascal is done.

We're once again wrapping up one of these roundups with more from the Glasgow set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Today, we can finally see who is driving the tank that Spidey has been pursuing, and it's not The Punisher...it's a stuntman.

This was to be expected, of course, and we're not anticipating seeing Jon Bernthal on set unless the plan is to shoot a sequence where the wall-crawler removes his fellow vigilante from his vehicle and a fight ensues.

Another new set video shows Spider-Man on top of the tank and pulling off a classic pose. Tom Holland isn't expected to return to Scotland, but shooting will continue in the city for next next couple of weeks (meaning more reveals may be incoming).

Stay tuned, as we're keeping a very close eye on the set for any new updates.