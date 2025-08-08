THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored Disney+ Debut, Pedro Pascal Wraps AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SPIDER-MAN 4 Tank Driver Revealed

THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored Disney+ Debut, Pedro Pascal Wraps AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SPIDER-MAN 4 Tank Driver Revealed

In our latest news roundup, we have Thunderbolts*'s rumoured premiere date, confirmation that Pedro Pascal has finished shooting Avengers: Doomsday, and more from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital and Blu-ray, but for those of you holding out for its Disney+ debut, we may finally have a positive update. 

According to a commercial that's been airing in Greece, the movie will arrive on the streamer starting Wednesday, August 27. That's 117 days after the movie's theatrical debut, and a longer wait than Captain America: Brave New World (103 days), Deadpool & Wolverine (110 days), and The Marvels (92 days). 

Thunderbolts*—a.k.a. *The New Avengers—struggled at the box office, earning only $382 million at the worldwide box office, even after overwhelmingly positive reviews. 

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that Pedro Pascal is in talks to join the cast of Searchlight Pictures' Behemoth! from writer/director Tony Gilroy (Andor). 

The actor remains one of the busiest Hollywood A-Listers, but his MCU commitments for 2025 have now concluded. According to the trade, "Fantastic Four kicked off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pascal recently wrapped production on the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere in 2026."

It's surprising to learn that he's already finished filming his scenes as Mister Fantastic. However, the Russo Brothers are likely working carefully around certain actors' schedules (Vanessa Kirby will have likely filmed most of her scenes right at the start of production due to her pregnancy). 

Pascal and other key cast members are likely to be enlisted for reshoots somewhere down the line. For now, though, Pascal is done.

We're once again wrapping up one of these roundups with more from the Glasgow set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Today, we can finally see who is driving the tank that Spidey has been pursuing, and it's not The Punisher...it's a stuntman. 

This was to be expected, of course, and we're not anticipating seeing Jon Bernthal on set unless the plan is to shoot a sequence where the wall-crawler removes his fellow vigilante from his vehicle and a fight ensues. 

Another new set video shows Spider-Man on top of the tank and pulling off a classic pose. Tom Holland isn't expected to return to Scotland, but shooting will continue in the city for next next couple of weeks (meaning more reveals may be incoming). 

Stay tuned, as we're keeping a very close eye on the set for any new updates. 

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Claims Sadie Sink Might Be Playing Jean Grey After All
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Claims Sadie Sink Might Be Playing Jean Grey After All
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Breaks Silence On Movie's Box Office Struggles; Responds To Olga Kurylenko's Comments
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Breaks Silence On Movie's Box Office Struggles; Responds To Olga Kurylenko's Comments

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 2:58 PM
Ngl , I thought Thunderbolt’s was already on Disney + but it’s good they waited a few months to put it on there rather then waiting just a month so hopefully that starts to get better.

Also in regards to Pascal having apparently wrapped up Doomsday , I’m not too surprised since the movie started filming in April and we are in August now with big movie shoots lasting 4-6 months usually then it makes sense they would start wrapping up cast members by now (especially if RDJ’s Doom is the main character & lead of Doomsday so the majority of the focus will be on him).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder