8 WORST Creative Decisions Made In 2025's Marvel And DC Superhero Movies

While 2025's superhero movies have all been (mostly) very good, there were creative decisions in Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Superman, and The Fantastic Four we didn't agree with...

By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

2025 has seen the release of three MCU movies (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) and one from the DCU (Superman).

Overall, it's been a great year—outside of Sam Wilson's first solo outing—even if they've all struggled at the box office in this new era of so-called superhero fatigue. Along the way, we've seen Harrison Ford hulk out, explored depression and loneliness in the superhero space, met a hopeful Man of Steel, and been reintroduced to Marvel's First Family.

In each of these movies, there were creative decisions that, honestly, don't quite sit right with us. From certain plot points to sweeping changes to the source material and questionable alterations made during post-production, Marvel Studios and DC Studios alike made some blunders. 

8. Superman's Clone

R0kpg2v2 o

Many characters could have been beneath Ultraman's mask in Superman, including Parasite and a comic-accurate Bizarro.

Instead, we ended up with a generic Superman clone, with David Corenswet donning a wig and some prosthetics to play the Man of Steel's mute doppelgänger. The door was left slightly ajar for the clone to return as Bizarro, but that doesn't appear to have been Gunn's intention. 

We're used to fan theories building false expectations, but this felt like a lazy way to give Supes someone to punch. In place of Ultraman, why not put Lex Luthor in a prototype of his iconic Warsuit?
 

7. The Leader And The "Serpents"

72e2ejqy o

Thanks to extensive reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World underwent some sweeping changes. Something about the movie obviously wasn't working, but we find it hard to believe the previous versions of The Leader and "Serpents" were any worse than this.

The Leader's zombie-like appearance was terrible, and failed to make him the sympathetic character Marvel Studios was aiming for. Shots of the original design are infinitely better. 

As for the Serpents, we'd have loved to see Captain America taking on the superpowered Serpent Society in place of Giancarlo Esposito's geneic Sidewinder and his mercenaries.
 

6. Taskmaster's Death

Ioimnn0i o

Black Widow's Taskmaster was a let-down, but the costume looked considerably better in Thunderbolts*, and the opportunity was there to do something interesting with Antonia Dreykov. 

We've learned that the original script had her bond with Ghost and repeatedly attempt to kill U.S. Agent before ultimately joining the ranks of the New Avengers. Instead, the theatrical cut gave Olga Kurylenko a single line of dialogue before she took a bullet to the head. 

Taskmaster's death isn't a huge tragedy, but it does seem a waste, and we don't think it helped up the stakes that much (especially as Marvel Studios didn't give us a reason to care about her). 
 

5. Mole Man's MCU Debut

O0gzlvqt o

It's clear that big chunks of The Fantastic Four: First Steps were left on the cutting room floor to ensure the movie had a runtime of under two hours. Red Ghost was the biggest casualty, but Mole Man didn't fare much better.  

Paul Walter Hauser hammed it up a bit too much for our liking, and never really got enough screentime to make a lasting impact. It's obvious that we were meant to spend more time in Subterranea, and that there's more of Mole Man on the cutting room floor. 

Like Taskmaster, we can live with it, but this was an undeniable weak point. The fight with Giganto could have done with being a few seconds longer, too. 
 

4. Removing Superman's Days Of The Week

7waslelw o

According to test screening leaks (and confirmed by a recently released featurette), Superman originally had a days of the week format. The movie was essentially "a week in the life of the Man of Steel," but test audiences weren't keen, and it was scrapped.

However, it's blatantly obvious while watching the movie that Gunn wrote the movie around that format. The awkward cuts to black do Superman few favours, and either way, it still feels very episodic. 

Inserting days of the week would have at least made that feel less jarring and been an approach to superhero storytelling that we haven't necessarily seen before. Superman still soars, but this shows how test screenings can hurt more than they help. 
 

3. The Leader's Warning

S7e0ecb5 o

Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps delivered two excellent post-credits scenes setting up Avengers: Doomsday, but the same cannot be said for Captain America: Brave New World. In fact, this stinger ranks among the studio's all-time worst.

Shot before Avengers: Doomsday started production, it sees The Leader issue a vague warning about different worlds and the "others" that are coming to get Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

Everything from the corny, stilted dialogue to the way it's shot ensured this fell flat. Heck, when it leaked online a day or two before Captain America: Brave New World's theatrical debut, most fans were convinced it was AI-generated. 
 

2. *The New Avengers

Ywck46fe o

Thunderbolts* is an excellent movie, but we do have to nitpick that big New Avengers reveal. It's kinda cool that this team has ended up being revealed as the MCU's official Avengers team, and that certainly goes a long way in making them feel more important moving forward.

At the same time, just like this movie struggled at the box office because it starred B and C-list streaming superheroes, we don't think it's the greatest idea to make them all Avengers. Bucky, Yelena, and Bob, sure, but Red Guardian? Ghost? That doesn't quite sit right. 

The biggest issue is that this feels tacked on, as did the way marketing pivoted to "The New Avengers" following the movie's release. Why not try to do something meaningful with the Thunderbolts branding? 
 

1. Jor-El And Lara Lor-Van's Villainous Nature

Crcltvto o

Depending on how big a Superman fan you are, this change either infuriated you or left you wondering why James Gunn felt the need to make what could be considered a largely unnecessary change to Kal-El's Kryptonian heritage. 

The reveal that the Man of Tomorrow was sent to Earth to conquer the planet and form a harem is a big plot point, and ends up factoring into Clark Kent's journey and why he later embraces his humanity. However, did the movie need to villify Jor-El and Lara to accomplish that? 

Gunn certainly put his own stamp on Supes with this decision, but it's easy to see why many fans were soured on the movie (heck, it feels like the kind of thing the man who killed Jimmy Olsen, Zack Snyder, would do...).
 

Battinson - 8/14/2025, 1:35 PM
Stfu
SonOfAGif - 8/14/2025, 1:37 PM
Not one single decision listed here was bad. Josh must have his light bill due soon.
soberchimera - 8/14/2025, 2:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - Yeah, these movies were flawless hence why they’ve both exceeded a billion, oh wait…
TheFinestSmack - 8/14/2025, 1:38 PM
"Paul Walter Hauser hammed it up a bit too much for OUR liking"

How many Joshes are writing these lists?!?
Wahhvacado - 8/14/2025, 1:40 PM
1. Brave New World as a whole
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:41 PM
I hope we get that uncut version of Superman in theaters. Maybe the reason they are releasing on digital too early.
ThorArms - 8/14/2025, 1:44 PM
I don't mind the Leader's look. The other one would've been corny looking and similar to Green Lantern's misfire imo

That being said, The Leader was not done any justice otherwise.
ModHaterSLADE - 8/14/2025, 1:44 PM
Biggest issue with Brave New World IMO is that it felt more like a Hulk movie than a Captain America project. Not to mention it was disappointing AF that after all these years, Leader was just bland and forgettable. What a missed opportunity to actually have Banner get some good material, seeing the man that hunted him for years for being a Hulk, finally become one himself.
Polaris - 8/14/2025, 2:02 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah, it felt like Sam was shoehorned in a Hulk movie
rez4prez - 8/14/2025, 1:45 PM
This insanity is prolly the reason why you're just a movie journalist and not a filmmaker. Get bent.
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2025, 1:58 PM
BNW entire script.
skyshark03191 - 8/14/2025, 2:00 PM
And the award of dumbest article of the day goes to JOSH WILDING!

Seriously you were so off base with most of these it’s laughable.
Oberlin4Prez - 8/14/2025, 2:19 PM
@skyshark03191 - he’s only stealing the award from himself
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 2:09 PM
I don’t think the more grosteque design for The Leader was meant to garner our sympathies for him but make us atleast understand his desire for revenge even more since Ross’s repeated exposures to gamma radiation caused him to become that so it worked for me to a degree…

Don’t get me wrong , I think he was alright at best as a villain given his limited screen time & such but still.

Also I get perhaps some fans not being happy about getting a reformed Mole Man right off the bat but I enjoyed PWH’s performance too much to care about that even with his little screentime.

Honestly the only ones I agree with here are Taskmasters death and removing the days of the week from Superman since that could be a fun structure imo (the Leader post credits scene and Ultraman were just fine to me).
Urubrodi - 8/14/2025, 2:19 PM
Killing off that shitty version of Taskmaster should be on the list of best decisions made in 2025. Spot on with the Jor-El one though, that decision was horrible in every level.
soberchimera - 8/14/2025, 2:34 PM
@Urubrodi - If only they could have killed off the crappy overly-sympathetic version of Ghost too, and then the REAL Taskmaster and Ghost come in the next scene like:
User Comment Image
Canyoublush - 8/14/2025, 2:22 PM
Superman would have benefited from the episodic structure, the editing in the Final Cut is not good. Everything feels choppy lack of cohesion between each act. Jor-El & Wife as tyrants is one of the few good things about the movie. A smart choice for this reboot of superman. That was perhaps the only thing that impressed me with the story.
Arthorious - 8/14/2025, 2:25 PM
If I’m a betting man, I think Ultraman will return as Bizarro and become a sympathetic antagonist. I didn’t find a problem with him.

With that said, Parasite is long overdue for a theatric debut.
TDKRnry88 - 8/14/2025, 2:53 PM
@Arthorious - No lies detected! Keep preaching!
FleischerSupes - 8/14/2025, 2:26 PM
I think calling Jor El and Lara villainous is a bit much. They clearly want him to be a benevolent ruler. Superman could get every fertile woman on earth pregnant in like 45 minutes if he wanted to. They just wanted him to have many wives.

User Comment Image
skyshark03191 - 8/14/2025, 2:47 PM
@FleischerSupes - Good point actually- not like it was a Brightburn situation where he was sent to completely decimate the human race.
WADEZILLA13 - 8/14/2025, 2:45 PM
I actually enjoy Brave New World quite a bit, but I have to agree that changing the Leader/Serpent Society designs was a mistake - especially after seeing the Art of the Movie book. The comic-inspired designs looked pretty awesome.

Also, as I’ve stated before, more in-depth explanation of the Red Hulk’s creation would’ve helped.
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 2:48 PM
I liked the Jor-El & Lara change tbh…

I don’t mind it since it factors into the ongoing debate with Superman about nature vs nurture and what makes him a hero so Gunn going that it’s his upbringing by two loving & humble farmers which informed his character and that is what makes him a hero rather then what his biological parents wanted him to do works for me since we have seen in other versions how much the upbringing has affected Superman’s character in comics & other media

Plus , there have been iterations both in the comics and other media such as Smallville & MATWS where Jor El atleast has been portrayed in an antagonistic light (thoughI don’t think any of them have ever gone as full tilt with it as this did).

Plus if Gunn does decide to play with it in the future , there’s some wiggle room there that can add further complexity to the Els as people that perhaps felt what they were doing was right for their son & species but were ultimately wrong to do so thus giving them more dimension then they usually have on screen (they didn’t seem exactly thrilled in the message)

