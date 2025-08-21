THE TOXIC AVENGER NSFW Image Explains Why The Movie Is Being Released Unrated

THE TOXIC AVENGER NSFW Image Explains Why The Movie Is Being Released Unrated

The Toxic Avenger is set to be released in unrated form later this month, and this new promo image makes it very clear why the movie struggled to find a distributor...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 21, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Macon Blair's remake of low-budget Troma classic The Toxic Avenger debuted its first trailer back in 2023 before completely dropping off the radar. Fans had been wondering about the status of the movie ever since, and late last year, a report claimed that the gory splatter-fest - which has retained an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes - had been deemed "unreleasable" and "not safe enough to market."

One distributor was willing to take a chance on Toxie, and Cinerverse and Bloody Disgusting recently announced that the movie will arrive in theaters on August 29 - as an unrated release.

A list of hilarious (and suitably gross) reasons why the movie has not been given an official rating followed, including ultra violence, toxic content, mutant nudity, splatter, monstercore, and, errrr, piss play.

The last one definitely raised a few eyebrows, and Bloody Disgusting has now shared a new NSFW still from the movie spotlighting Toxie (Peter Dinklage) unleashing his mutated monster member and letting a stream fly (something about using his radioactive urine to escape from his predicament). 

"Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 both made theaters nervous too, but that worked out pretty well for everyone," Cineverse’s VP of Network Strategy Tom Owen says of the controversial unrated cut. "We gave Damien Leone full creative freedom to do whatever he wanted with those movies, and we feel the same way about Macon Blair and The Toxic Avenger. If we weren’t going to release the full Unrated cut, then it didn’t make sense to release the movie at all. Some studios fear pushing the limits. We welcome it and by giving filmmakers true creative freedom, we ensure their work reaches audiences in its purest, most uncompromised form.”

Check out the image below, along with a gruesome - and very funny - tie-in Liquid Death advert and some recently-released promo stills.

Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community. Even as this story exists on its own terms, the spirit undoubtedly remains connected to the original. Troma fans old and new will be pleased to know that the film has been rated “R” for violence and gore – as per Troma tradition.”

The Toxic Avenger was first introduced in the 1984 movie of the same name from indie studio Troma Entertainment, and has since gone on to achieve cult status with several sequels, a comic book series and even a short-lived 1991 children's animated show called The Toxic Crusaders.

The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, along with Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

THE LONG WALK Social Media Reactions Praise Brutal, Endlessly Evocative Adaptation Of Stephen King Book
Related:

THE LONG WALK Social Media Reactions Praise "Brutal," "Endlessly Evocative" Adaptation Of Stephen King Book
GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House
Recommended For You:

GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/21/2025, 11:21 AM
Oh
ElJefe
ElJefe - 8/21/2025, 11:22 AM
Uhm
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/21/2025, 11:26 AM
This should be rated
TheDpool
TheDpool - 8/21/2025, 11:36 AM
It just looks awful.
dracula
dracula - 8/21/2025, 11:38 AM
Looks on par with Rob Zombie’s Munster movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 11:40 AM
I haven’t seen the Toxic Avenger films or any other media related to the franchise & such so this is my first exposure to the IP…

I honestly think it looks kinda fun , maybe not entirely my cup of tea but i certainly appreciate the uniqueness & creativity that seems to be in this.

I especially like how it seems to be set in its own reality rather then our own with the rampant crime & corruption, reminds me of other lower budget 90’s superhero films like Darkman & The Crow etc.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 8/21/2025, 11:49 AM
toxie being a midget kills the concept for me, a radioactive creature of superhuman size and strength, that cant hurt you if you hide his mop on top of the fridge
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/21/2025, 11:57 AM
I’m a huge fan of the original movies and cartoon series but when it comes to this remake….
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2025, 12:21 PM
I'll be there opening night for sure! Watching the Terrifer movies with a packed theater was such a pleasant experience. The budgets for these movies are low, and the potential to 10x is easy if the perfect storm is cast. Also this is on brand for Toxie. Troma has so many other cheesy movies they can do if this is a success, plus shock value is all the rage these days.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder