RUMOR: The Other MCU Hero Set To Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

A recent rumor claimed that "at least one more hero" would appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we may now know who will be joining Spidey, Frank Castle and Bruce Banner in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2025 03:08 PM EST

Rumors relating to which heroes and villains could show up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been doing the rounds since before the movie was even officially announced, but the news that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner) had joined the cast finally gave fans a better idea of what to expect from this fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler... or so we thought!

Sadie Sink's character remains a mystery, the film's big bad is reportedly still under wraps, and we have heard that a number of additional villains at least one more MCU hero will be joining the fray.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to Daniel Richtman, Florence Pugh has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reprising her Black Widow, Hawkeye and Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova. The scooper adds that Pugh and Zendaya are set to film their scenes back-to-back with Dune: Part III, which could indicate that their roles will be roughly the same size.

If this is accurate - and Richtman does tend to be spot on with these early casting scoops - Belova would be a surprising addition, since the character has had no dealings with Spidey at all up to this point. The leader of the New Avengers is expected to have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, however, so perhaps Yelena will be on hand to help lay the groundwork for the next MCU event movie.

We'll hopefully learn more if and when the trades weigh-in, but for now, let us know what you make of this rumor in the comments.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/20/2025, 3:39 PM
Sounds like a mess
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/20/2025, 3:42 PM
Makes sense if true. The AvengerZ are in Manhattan. They will definitely be seeing some stuff go down. Maybe try to recruit Spiderman to their team. Set up to Doomsday/Secret Wars.

I could imagine Bob watching Hulk fighting Spiderman/ Punisher. And say “Not my problem”. lol.
datfigures
datfigures - 8/20/2025, 3:46 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - This.

Give us that Marvel New York feeling of other heroes being in the area.


Also, this kinda can address the complaints a lot of people had that Thunderbolts* had zero effect on Daredevil and those who wondered where Spider-Man was.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/20/2025, 3:48 PM
@datfigures - in all honesty. Would be cool to see Sentry fight hulk here. But yeah. I get it why we don’t see other characters in other movies. But a quick cameo won’t kill anyone to do.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 3:58 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - it’s likely for logistical reasons since you have to deal with actors schedules , contracts etc.

Plus you don’t want an appearance to be forced aswell
Polaris
Polaris - 8/20/2025, 4:03 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Just Bob looking out the window and closing the curtains lol
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/20/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I know. I know. But it would be cool.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/20/2025, 4:06 PM
@Polaris - anxiety relieved. lol. Goes back to drinking milkshake.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/20/2025, 3:43 PM
This was a rumor on this very site 2 weeks ago. Fyi
datfigures
datfigures - 8/20/2025, 3:43 PM
I wouldn’t mind a subplot/small role where she’s considering recruiting him for the Avengerz, but ultimately he turns her down. Although he does consider it at first as he too feels like an outsider that isn’t fully accepted by the public like the rest of them.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/20/2025, 3:44 PM
I would prefer Daredevil since it would make so much sense with Punisher's inclusion. Or ya know, maybe just Spider-Man for once. But I do love Florence/Yelena.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/20/2025, 3:45 PM
Finally watched Thunderbolts. I thought she was good. The little team conversations and interactions were great. The little scene where they are discussing their weapons and the helmet was a highlight. The final act was a load of whatever, usual Marvel tripe.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/20/2025, 3:50 PM
One of the few post-Endgame additions that has actually resonated with the audience, that's nice. Although it sounds like the movie's getting too crowded, I hope they balance that stuff.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/20/2025, 4:01 PM
It would make sense since 1- she's an avenger and 2- she's in NY.

I've said this before, but I wish Thunderbolts* had been released in like 2023 and we'd seen more of the team in other movies/shows, even if just in the background doing PR stuff
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 4:03 PM
Interesting if true…

I could see her try to recruit Spidey into the her Avengers team either within the film where he rejects her due to wanting to not make connections in fear of possibly losing loved ones again due to NWH or in a post credits scene which sets up Doomsday.

Anyway , I like Pugh’s performance as Yelena aswell as this version of the character so I’m down to see more of her…

Plus it would be cool to see Holland & Florence share screen space too!!.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/20/2025, 4:05 PM
This movie have more characters from last one and Superman
Doodoopaypa
Doodoopaypa - 8/20/2025, 4:18 PM
Prediction/Hope: Peter makes some extra cash as a photographer... for Alias Investigations. JJ cameo!

