SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Adds SEVERANCE And MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Star Tramell Tillman

Spider-Man: Brand New Day already boasts an impressive cast, and it just got a little more spectacular with the addition of Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star Tramell Tillman.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Source: Variety

After wowing audiences with his work in Apple TV+'s Severance, Tramell Tillman's star is on the rise. Now, Variety has confirmed that he's been added to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arguably his biggest project to date. 

There's no word on who the Emmy nominee is playing, though we wouldn't be surprised if it's one of the many villains rumoured to be making an appearance in the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production. 

Tombstone seems like a good fit for Tillman, but we'll have to wait and see. Much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still shrouded in mystery, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas' characters similarly kept under wraps (the former is rumoured to be playing everyone from Gwen Stacy to the movie's villain).

The trade has also confirmed reports that Jacob Batalon will reprise his role as Ned Leeds. 

Back to Tillman, and he was recently seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise. 

He also has Amazon MGM's Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother on the way, along with Lena Dunham's Netflix movie Good Sex. Other credits include Sweethearts, Barron's Cove, Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters.

It likely won't be long until the usual social media scoopers start trying to guess Tillman's MCU role-there's already chatter about him playing a villain-but with filming set to take place in London soon, we may see Tillman on set (rumour has it a montage featuring Spidey battling several villains is planned for the movie). 

This comes just hours after reports that Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What is this movie about? Your guess is as good as ours! Tillman is a hell of a get for Marvel Studios, regardless. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/20/2025, 5:57 PM
ROBBIE ROBERTSON!!!
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 6:00 PM
Probably Norman or Mile’s father
Yetiman
Yetiman - 8/20/2025, 6:26 PM
@Nemesis17then - please not Norman. I wouldn’t doubt it though
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 8/20/2025, 6:51 PM
@Nemesis17then - he's so effing good, that'd be awesome. But make him Black Cat so a bunch of people cry about it.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/20/2025, 7:24 PM
@Yetiman - Why not Norman (he asked, already knowing the answer)?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/20/2025, 6:01 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
stephhurry
stephhurry - 8/20/2025, 6:04 PM
GWEN STACY
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/20/2025, 6:04 PM
He has to be a villain. Guesses are Tombstone, Kingsley, and even Norman.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/20/2025, 6:05 PM
This guy is too good to just be a random character, please be a big villain, please be a big villain... But in any case amazing get!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/20/2025, 6:07 PM
Great actor. Sadly, he'll be wasted like the MCU wastes all great actors
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/20/2025, 6:10 PM
@WalletsClosed - You Need to Change your Name to.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/20/2025, 6:08 PM
Only One Word Can Describe Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 8/20/2025, 6:10 PM
He has the charisma to take any small role and make it memorable. His line delivery in MI was 1000/10
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 6:18 PM
@Polaris - oh man , so good & charismatic!!.

?si=asfGYgkFpgR2OTf3
Polaris
Polaris - 8/20/2025, 7:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "and you must be... out of your mind" is just so good lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 7:25 PM
@Polaris - that and “Mister , if you wanna poke the bear , ohhhh you have come to the right man”.
Armpitwebs
Armpitwebs - 8/20/2025, 6:15 PM
Calling it now:
Sadie Sink is playing a gender swapped Harry Osborn; Harriet Osborn!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2025, 6:25 PM
He could play anyone and I'd back it. He's a delight, acting comes natural for this dude
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/20/2025, 7:19 PM
@bobevanz - doubt it
Yetiman
Yetiman - 8/20/2025, 6:29 PM
Watch him be a Norman Osborne. 😒. I don’t care how good of an actor he is. If he doesn’t match the comic. That’s a no no for me, Man I wish some of these major characters would be just like the source material
Rpendo
Rpendo - 8/20/2025, 6:38 PM
@Yetiman - so the fact that he’s an extraordinarily talented actor means nothing?

Grow up, kiddo.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/20/2025, 6:38 PM
Norman. He’s got the chops to make it happen.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/20/2025, 6:54 PM
Good grief he was amazingly unsettling in Severance. Glad he was in Mission Impossible so I could see that he’s just a great actor and not an actual weirdo.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/20/2025, 7:08 PM
That's a great addition to the cast. Dude is a pretty charismatic actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 7:09 PM
I haven’t seen Severance but he damn near stole the show in Final Reckoning with the limited screentime he had…

His dialogue delivery alone gave him such character so can’t wait to see him in this!!.

As for who he’s playing , I’m definitely thinking Tombstone who is one of the rumored villains.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 8/20/2025, 7:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He's incredible in severance as well. He's nominated for an emmy this year and 100% deserves it.
The show's great too, I recommend it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 7:26 PM
@Polaris - User Comment Image
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 8/20/2025, 7:30 PM
HYPNO HUSTLER, BABY!!!!

