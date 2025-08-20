SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Adds SEVERANCE And MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Star Tramell Tillman

After wowing audiences with his work in Apple TV+'s Severance, Tramell Tillman's star is on the rise. Now, Variety has confirmed that he's been added to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arguably his biggest project to date.

There's no word on who the Emmy nominee is playing, though we wouldn't be surprised if it's one of the many villains rumoured to be making an appearance in the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production.

Tombstone seems like a good fit for Tillman, but we'll have to wait and see. Much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still shrouded in mystery, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas' characters similarly kept under wraps (the former is rumoured to be playing everyone from Gwen Stacy to the movie's villain).

The trade has also confirmed reports that Jacob Batalon will reprise his role as Ned Leeds.

Back to Tillman, and he was recently seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise.

He also has Amazon MGM's Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother on the way, along with Lena Dunham's Netflix movie Good Sex. Other credits include Sweethearts, Barron's Cove, Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters.

It likely won't be long until the usual social media scoopers start trying to guess Tillman's MCU role-there's already chatter about him playing a villain-but with filming set to take place in London soon, we may see Tillman on set (rumour has it a montage featuring Spidey battling several villains is planned for the movie).

This comes just hours after reports that Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What is this movie about? Your guess is as good as ours! Tillman is a hell of a get for Marvel Studios, regardless.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.