RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will See Peter Parker And The Punisher Battle The [SPOILER] Version Of Hulk

It wouldn't be a Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man movie without an Avenger making their presence felt, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to feature Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

While the characters have appeared in the same vicinity as one another, they've never shared a scene in the MCU. They have, however, crossed paths on the page on several memorable occasions, and in the post-"Brand New Day" Marvel Universe, The Hulk was revealed to be one of the only ones to remember who was beneath Spidey's mask.

After revealing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature The Hand, scooper Daniel Richtman is today claiming that the movie will see the wall-crawler teaming up with The Punisher to fight...the Grey Hulk!

As a reminder, Marvel Studios planned to include the Grey Hulk in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, with concept art and merchandise depicting the Jade Giant in that form after the Scarlet Witch's spell left him a rampaging savage.

After Avengers: Endgame introduced Smart Hulk, fans have repeatedly expressed a desire to see the Green Goliath brought more in line with his classic comic book counterpart. After becoming the Grey Savage Hulk, the door may be open to us getting the Joe Fixit version of The Hulk.

If that World War Hulk project ever materialises, then Maestro will surely be the final evolution for the character Ruffalo first played in The Avengers in 2012.

Asked recently what his legacy as The Hulk means to him heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day role, Ruffalo played coy and said, "Well, if it does happen, it would be [Laughs] incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways."

"Each time, it's a new director, a new world, and it's so exciting. There's nothing else like it. A TV show doesn't change its world from one director to the next, and that's what is exciting," he added (shortly after the interview took place, the actor was spotted on set).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.