SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Bloodied Bruce Banner; Female Villain Spotted? - SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is back to shooting in public spaces, and that's meant another wave of set photos. We've had a first look at Sadie Sink's character—who is almost certainly The Punisher's sidekick—and some very blurry footage of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner.

Now, photographer @UnBoxPHD has confirmed that the Avenger was indeed being taken away in an ambulance. Why would someone who can transform into the Hulk need medical attention? That remains to be seen.

However, as you'll see below, Bruce is looking more than a little worse for wear as he appears to have suffered several wounds to his head and face.

Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day introducing a "Savage" Hulk, so perhaps he's unable to transform at this stage.

Another photo that's receiving quite a bit of attention on social media featured a mysterious character who many fans are speculating could be the movie's unknown female villain. However, given that this isn't a recognisable actress, we're inclined to believe she's an extra.

Finally, we have a first look at Liza Colón-Zayas's character, widely believed to be Jean DeWolff, alongside the wall-crawler. This appears to be from filming that took place a few weeks ago, not this past weekend.

"I don't know, I’m still waiting to hear," Ruffalo claimed last month when he was asked about appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I haven't read a script yet. Well, if it does happen, it would be [Laughs] incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways."

"Each time, it's a new director, a new world, and it's so exciting," the actor continued. "There's nothing else like it. A TV show doesn't change its world from one director to the next, and that's what is exciting."

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.