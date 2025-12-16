FALLOUT Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Promises Worthy NEW VEGAS Adaptation

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, the reviews are in for Fallout Season 2, and with 32 counted as we write this, the series currently has a perfect 100% score on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. Released in 2024, Season 1 of the Prime Video video game adaptation has 93% based on 133 verdicts.

Movies and TV shows based on video games continue to grow in popularity, and Fallout is widely considered one of the best after a stellar first season. While this latest batch of episodes has tested the patience of some critics, it overall sounds like a worthy follow-up to Season 1.

Crucially, the now-"Certified Fresh" series also does right by the Fallout: New Vegas video game that's become so beloved by gamers since its initial 2010 release.

"While Season 2 isn’t as structurally tight as the first one was," writes Variety, "the secrets and revelations unveiled here will keep viewers glued to their screens."

Despite calling it "overcrowded," GamesRadar+ says, "Prime Video's live-action TV adaptation of Fallout remains fun as hell, and kicks it up a notch by bringing New Vegas to life with stunningly accurate set designs and franchise Easter eggs galore."

IGN scores the show 8/10 and states, "An authentic approach to New Vegas’ unique factions and a deepening of its complex original characters ensures the first six episodes of Fallout’s second season are a great return to the weird wasteland."

Engadget had plenty of praise to share, declaring that after "The Last of Us [stumbled] a bit during its second cour, I might even go so far as to say that Fallout is the best live-action video game crossover to date." In contrast, Polygon compared Season 2 of Fallout to Westworld and wrapped up by point out that, "[Jonathan] Nolan may develop an unfortunate reputation for setting up exciting sci-fi TV shows that fail to pan out."

We also hear from USA Today. "There should be more shows like Fallout, pure adventures that don't get bogged down in mythology (looking again at Stranger [Things] here) and never lose either depth of feeling or sense of fun," the site enthuses. "If you can stomach all the splattered guts and noseless monsters, you won't be disappointed by the enrapturing story the series is starting to unwind."

It's worth noting that critics only had access to 6 of 8 episodes, meaning those final two instalments could be what makes or breaks the show. Still, in terms of getting people to tune in, we're sure that 100% score will go a long way in bringing viewers back for another visit to the Wasteland.

Fallout Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Season 1's epic finale, taking audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout Season 2 premieres on December 17, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the finale on February 4, 2026.