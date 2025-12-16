AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Reviews Land Along With Franchise-Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters this weekend, and the review embargo has now lifted.

Like the social media reactions, the full reviews are mostly quite positive, but there is one common criticism running through a lot of these write-ups.

As you'd expect, the visuals and action sequences come in for pretty much universal praise, and several critics have hailed the threequel as a "technical masterpiece." The movie's new villain, Varang (Oona Chaplin), is also said to be a major highlight.

On the more negative side, Fire and Ash is said to feel way too repetitive, and far too similar to the previous film, The Way of Water.

At the end of the day, it doesn't sound like this movie is going to make any converts, but devotees of the previous films will want to catch this sci-fi spectacle on the big screen.

Fire and Ash currently sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 100 reviews. There's still plenty of room for fluctuation, but as things stand, this marks the lowest RT score of the franchise so far following The Way of Water's 76% and the original movie's 81%.

James Cameron does it again. "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is bigger, longer, more unwieldy—and the most enthralling Hollywood blockbuster in years. Stirring spectacle. Wrenching melodrama. Overwhelming beauty. No one’s making old-school religious epics like this https://t.co/cZ62oSxJ3D — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 16, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash is a visual and aural feast, and anyone looking for a big, knockout blockbuster to close out 2025 with will be far from disappointed. https://t.co/DpSC66XzpR — /Film (@slashfilm) December 16, 2025

"This is truly epic cinema, more than worth plugging into for three hours."#Avatar: Fire And Ash sees James Cameron return to Pandora, as the grieving Sully family faces new villain Varang – in cinemas this Friday.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/9nW7C6cQhi pic.twitter.com/DH7xgHiEvM — Empire (@empiremagazine) December 16, 2025

What Avatar: Fire and Ash lacks in novelty, it more than makes up for with familiar characters and a satisfying finale that’s worth the wait.



Our review: https://t.co/FX8qxrovXo pic.twitter.com/IsYhIFx3qX — IGN (@IGN) December 16, 2025

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH, much like the first two movies, is a visually spectacular experience, but also the most emotional entry so far, building on the world and the characters in fascinating ways. I loved it. #AvatarFireAndAsh



My full review ➡️ https://t.co/gbwERTuynt pic.twitter.com/HCcdx8F3ko — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 16, 2025

Avatar Fire & Ash: James Cameron finally made a movie that feels like something you’ve seen before. limp stuff (if only by his unreasonably high standard), and I’d guess his last Avatar film. loved the Na’vi fire domme tho.



my review: https://t.co/GNmbc7rPwk pic.twitter.com/eKIvRHQZwr — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 16, 2025

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Review: James Cameron’s Epic Franchise Still Stuns, but There's a Major Problem at Its Heart https://t.co/gVMZHKCHVi — Collider (@Collider) December 16, 2025

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Review: Oona Chaplin Brings Witchy Villainy, but James Cameron's Third Sci-Fi Saga Installment Is Stuck on Repeat https://t.co/UXAHmZ4L0x — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 16, 2025

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Review: The Story Is Fine, the Action Awesome, as the Third 'Avatar' Film Does New Variations on a No-Longer-New Vision https://t.co/s4vmGpN0ZG — Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2025

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Review: James Cameron’s Repetitive, Hypocritical Sequel Gives Us the Blues https://t.co/1aTow5tOJm — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 16, 2025

We recently learned that Avatar: Fire and Ash will clock-in at 3 hours, 15 minutes, making it the longest movie in the franchise so far. 2009's Avatar ran for 2 hours, 42 minutes, while 2022's The Way of Water was 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Though these movies definitely have their detractors, the first two films were massively successful at the box office, and we fully expect Fire and Ash to follow suit - especially as it's now been confirmed that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen ahead of the movie.

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash has been hit with numerous delays, but is finally set to release in theaters on December 19. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.