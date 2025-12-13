THE FANTASTIC FOUR Composer Michael Giacchino Will Return To Score SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Michael Giacchino might have the most impressive discography of any composer working in Hollywood today. As a reminder, his credits include Up, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Coco, The Batman, and countless others.

Having also worked on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the composer is responsible for creating the wall-crawler's now-iconic MCU theme. However, heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day—where Peter Parker will be a street-level superhero—it's easy to imagine that sound evolving.

Fortunately, Giacchino will be back to take charge of that. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the Werewolf-by-Night director is returning to score Spider-Man: Brand New Day; the trade also reveals that principal photography wraps on December 16.

Reshoots are still scheduled for next year, though whether we'll get any additional set photos remains to be seen.

Giacchino recently scored The Fantastic Four: First Steps, delivering another theme that feels destined to become iconic. Like Spider-Man, that theme is likely to become synonymous with the Fantastic Four in the coming years as they become fully entrenched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reflecting on the evolution of Spider-Man's theme, Giacchino previously said, "It was a slow evolution from a 3-4 metre to a 4-4 metre to suggest his growth. The treatment of the melody became a little more heroic as he got older and got more experience. In the beginning, it's very simple."

"But the idea was to evolve it over time so that by the end, it really felt like he grew into the hero that he was destined to be. To be able to do three of something is rare these days, but I've been so lucky," he continued. "I was able to do it on Star Trek, I was able to do it with Spider-Man, and I got to do two Planet of the Apes. It's nice because it keeps it grounded in the same world."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.