THUNDERBOLTS* Director Breaks Silence On Movie's Box Office Struggles; Responds To Olga Kurylenko's Comments

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has broken his silence on the movie's struggles at the box office, and responds to complaints about Olga Kurylenko's shock departure as Taskmaster in the first act.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Variety

Thunderbolts* opened in theaters to overwhelmingly positive reviews, but struggled to make an impact at the box office. The movie ended its run with less than $400 million worldwide, a disappointing result for *The New Avengers

The movie's lead characters weren't well-known to anyone who hadn't been paying attention to Marvel Studios' streaming shows. Plus, despite an inventive marketing campaign, the "Thunderbolts" don't exactly have much in the way of name recognition. 

Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital and hits 4K and Blu-ray next week, giving people the chance to discover this team at home. Talking to Variety, filmmaker Jake Schreier was asked to reflect on his movie's box office performance in theaters. 

"For me, it’s so strange trying to grasp how many people watch these things," he started. "It was really fun to go around to audience screenings. You can’t even take for granted that you’re going to get a theatrical release, so to be part of a movie that goes out there...it really is about the theatrical experience."

"People can share it and talk about it and say what they think, whether they liked it or didn’t, and then have that continue, it’s nice to be part of a movie that gets to have that life," Schreier added, clearly not eager to be drawn into a conversation about box office receipts. 

Either way, it hasn't made much difference to the director as he's already signed up to take the helm of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

During a recent interview, Olga Kurylenko addressed learning her major role in Thunderbolts* had been reduced to a glorified cameo (which ended with her death) after returning to work following 2023's strikes. 

Responding to the Black Widow star's comments, Schreier said, "Yeah, I think Olga has spoken about that. It was something that happened after the strike, when we were redeveloping the script. I know that there are people that have reached out to let me know that they’re displeased with this, and I totally understand that. It’s not something we did lightly."

"Obviously, I think Olga is a wonderful actress. It’s a hard thing to do," he noted. "It’s just showing that, for these characters, this is a thing that’s done, and they feel that all of their lives don’t have a ton of value."

While many fans have demanded justice for Taskmaster, there are equally as many who seem unbothered by Antonia Dreykov's shocking demise. The female Taskmaster wasn't exactly a hit in 2021, but we'll never find out whether the original version of Thunderbolts* redeemed her. 

You can check out our interview with Schreier in the player below.

OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/25/2025, 10:27 AM
Olga def deserved to be in the entire movie. His reply is BS.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/25/2025, 10:54 AM
@OgHerManM - The fact that she is a good actress doesn't change the fact that her character is shit. That is not Taskmaster, so better to kill of that shitty version.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/25/2025, 10:32 AM
Glad Taskmaster (she/her/hers) got offed. And early in the film.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/25/2025, 10:37 AM
I feel for the actress but this is really on whoever made the decision to have that "twist" in Black Widow at the complete expense of the character. As soon as Taskmaster was part of this movie we knew her fate.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/25/2025, 10:40 AM
Glad they got rid of “Taskmaster” in such an unceremonious fashion. Probably this movie’s only redeeming quality. Hopefully we can get the real Taskmaster someday
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/25/2025, 10:57 AM
@RaddRider - the movie is really good overall, what you on about?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/25/2025, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/25/2025, 10:52 AM
I finally got around to watching it last night. It was surprisingly pretty good ! It's a shame Marvel has turned me off their movies lately, otherwise I might have shown up for it in theaters.

And yeah, glad we don't have to parade that travesty as Taskmaster anymore.

