SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY "Symbiosis" Set Photo Ignites Venom Speculation - Possible SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY &quot;Symbiosis&quot; Set Photo Ignites Venom Speculation - Possible SPOILERS

A new photo spotted on the Glasgow set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has ignited (or reignited) speculation that the Venom Symbiote might make an appearance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2025 08:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now wrapped filming in Glasgow, Scotland, with production believed to be moving to London next, where we might just catch our first glimpse of Sadie Sink on set.

We've seen numerous photos of Spidey (Tom Holland) in action, as well as some mysterious logos which may or may not wind up being relevant to the plot. Now, another poster has been spotted which has ignited speculation that Venom, or another Symbiote, could make an appearance.

The poster simply highlights the word "Symbiosis," with the dictionary definition underneath.

Possible spoilers ahead.

While it's just as likely that this poster is an Easter Egg for fans and won't actually have any bearing on what we'll see in the movie, Michael Mando has previously dropped a couple of hints that his character, Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, will become "Venomized" in Brand New Day. Though we don't have any evidence for this, there are also theories that The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) bonding with the Symbiote is what ultimately turns him "Savage" and send him on a rampage.

Again, the poster may not mean much at all, but it's worth keeping in mind that Venom was rumored to be a part of the movie for quite a while before Castle and Banner were confirmed, so it's entirely possible that some of those early ideas were carried over to the finished script.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 8:58 AM
So kang is back
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 8:59 AM
Could be anything at this point something to do with science , venom , anything coincidental as that wanted poster had nothing to do with movie
grendelthing
grendelthing - 8/15/2025, 9:04 AM
@dragon316 - Probably just an easter egg.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 8/15/2025, 9:05 AM
"Street level movie" :)
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 9:12 AM
@CyberNigerian - more like Street level management from Feige and Pascal
GenD
GenD - 8/15/2025, 9:14 AM
They are throwing everything into this one
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/15/2025, 9:17 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/15/2025, 9:22 AM
Could we SEE!

User Comment Image

